50 Cent earns another $ 5,000 from Teairra Mari in the battle of sanctions

The actor of & # 39; Power & # 39; and the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; they have been in a legal battle since she accused him and his ex of participating in a plan to objectify her, threaten her and sexually intimidate her.

Rapper 50 cents He has received another $ 5,000 (£ 3,850) from the reality show star with whom he has been arguing in court for years.

"Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"star Teairra Mari He was ordered to deliver the cash in sanctions and grant the star "In Da Club" access to his financial records, so that 50 can collect the $ 30,000 (£ 23,000) he owes in attorneys' fees, according to documents obtained by The Explosion.

50 Cent previously accused Mari of refusing to hand over his bank records and of breaking the deadlines in the case.

The couple's legal dispute began in 2018 when Mari sued 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend. Akbar Abdul-Ahad, accusing them of participating in a plan to objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade sexually by publishing a sexually graphic video.

She claimed that 50 re-posted the video on her account, but he insisted that when it went viral with the video, it was already on the Internet. A judge sided with the rap star and awarded him $ 30,000 in attorneys' fees.