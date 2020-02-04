40 for Ovi: Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin takes the lead in the goal race with the 27th hat trick of the race

Alex Ovechkin took exclusive possession of the first place in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy 2019-20 doing what he does best: scoring a hat trick.

%MINIFYHTML7142aeb38317609a16acfe92b1f55a9011% %MINIFYHTML7142aeb38317609a16acfe92b1f55a9012%

The Washington Capitals star completed his 27th game of three career goals on Tuesday when he led his team to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Kings. In true Ovechkin style, the 34-year-old sniper made the most dramatic impression by scoring the final three goals of the game, all within a span of 5:24.

The natural hat trick gave Ovechkin 40 goals in the year, which allowed him to beat Boston Bruins striker David Pastrnak (38) and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (37) on the goal table of the season.

MORE: Ovechkin beats Messier for eighth place in the all-time NHL goal list

The goals showed Ovechkin's versatility as a scorer in his fifteenth season. While none were impressive circus shots as at the beginning of his career, the conscience and the hustle of the captain of the Caps were in full display against the Kings.

His first goal was an uncontrolled shot on Jonathan Quick of Los Angeles after he was somehow allowed to sneak alone, and his second was the result of never giving up on his own rebound.

Ovechkin completed the jetty with an empty long-distance network that hit the center of the back of the Kings network.

The result was another 40-goal season for the Moscow native, his eleventh place overall. Ovechkin is now only two 700 goals and only 10 behind Hall of Fame member Mike Gartner for seventh place on the all-time goal list.