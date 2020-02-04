& # 39; Teen Mom 2 & # 39; Kailyn Lowry announces baby number 4, the stars react

Instagram

More baby is coming for Kailyn Lowry! The "Teen mom 2"Star recently made a surprise announcement on his Instagram account, saying he will soon be the mother of four children as he is currently expecting a fourth child."

"We are confirming the news, baby # 4 will arrive soon! I am almost 16 weeks pregnant and this time it has been a difficult month," the 27-year-old MTV personality wrote in her post along with a picture of her and her three sons, Isaac (9), Lincoln (6) and Lux ​​Russell (2). Lux could be seen holding Kailyn's sonogram in one of his hands.

In detailing his morning sickness, Kailyn continued writing: "I've had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a little better and I really hope it stays that way!"

Kailyn has not yet revealed the sex of her unborn baby and the identity of the baby's father.

Fans were not the only ones surprised by Kailyn's revelation. His co-stars of "Teen Mom 2" shared that they were surprised and happy for the proud mom. "Honestly, I'm so happy for Kail and his children! What exciting news!" Leah Messer He told E! News. "I have the feeling that this could be the girl she always wanted. However, happy and healthy is all that matters. I can't wait to meet him!"

Jenelle Evans, who is strengthening Kailyn, also sent her best wishes after the news of the pregnancy. "Congratulations. Maybe this time it's a girl," the former cast member of "Teen Mom 2" shared. "I wish him well."

Co-host of Kailyn's "Coffee Convos" podcast Lindsie Chrisley, meanwhile, wrote in the comments section, "The secret is out! Very happy for another little peanut." Monica Ten-Kate, also known as Monica the Medium, who appeared on the podcast in November 2019, also intervened and commented: "We recorded the podcast on November 12. I love it when spirit validations keep coming #WatchingOver #AlwaysWithUs. "