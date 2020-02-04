& # 39; Spinning Out & # 39; de Kaya Scodelario is eliminated after a season

%MINIFYHTMLf4604d45479315d6ba535808dc66d1ec11% %MINIFYHTMLf4604d45479315d6ba535808dc66d1ec12%

Netflix

The Netflix series, created by former competitive skater Samantha Stratton, revolves around an ambitious skater who is forced to form a team with a bad boy.

Up News Info –

Kaya Scodelario Y January jonesThe ice skating drama has been eliminated by Netflix bosses.

Kaya replaced Emma Roberts in "Spinning", which revolved around an ambitious skater who is forced to team up with a bad boy when an injury ends his dreams of ice dancing.

%MINIFYHTMLf4604d45479315d6ba535808dc66d1ec13% %MINIFYHTMLf4604d45479315d6ba535808dc66d1ec14%

The series was launched on the broadcast site at the beginning of the year (2020), but failed to obtain high ratings.

%MINIFYHTMLf4604d45479315d6ba535808dc66d1ec15% %MINIFYHTMLf4604d45479315d6ba535808dc66d1ec16%

"Spinning Out" was created by Samantha Stratton, a former competitive skater.