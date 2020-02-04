& # 39; RHONJ & # 39; stars Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub Squash Beef at the meeting

The viewers of Real Housewives of New Jersey have not yet witnessed the epic consequences between Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub on the show, but it is coming and, according to a new report, the meat will be crushed at the meeting.

The sources have been causing the next confrontation, which is shocking considering how difficult the couple has been riding each other this season, but things went from good to bad, to "cordial,quot;, all in a matter of months.

Teresa and Danielle had a conversation at the meeting, "a source told HollywoodLife, adding that after the meeting, they will,quot; never be best friends again. "

The source continued that "they seemed to find a way to be cordial," adds our source. This is because "Teresa doesn't want to fight anyone anymore,quot;: "her thoughts about life and relationships have completely changed with everything that happened in her life."