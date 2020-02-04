& # 39; Overreaction & # 39 ;: Chinese students stalled while Australia closes the border | Coronavirus outbreak news

Canberra, Australia – More than half of the Chinese students enrolled in Australian universities have been stranded in their home country with a new academic year ahead after the Australian government imposed a travel ban in response to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The new period begins at the end of February in most tertiary institutions and, although many new students were expected to arrive in the coming weeks to receive guidance, existing students had returned home for the Lunar New Year.

"Of 200,000 Chinese international students studying in Australia, 107,000 are still abroad," said Phil Honeywood, executive director of the Australian International Education Association and chairman of the Global Reputation Working Group on International Education.

"Australia is on the frontline of treating the outbreak (coronavirus) due to our geographic location and our start date of the previous academic year," Honeywood said.

Chinese students represent almost a third of all international students in Australia and if they cannot travel to Australia to begin or continue their studies, Honeywood estimates that tertiary institutions could lose up to 8 billion Australian dollars ($ 5.3 billion).

"It is crucial that we do everything possible to ensure the well-being of students, both in terms of limiting stress and providing distance learning," he told Al Jazeera. "The institutions want to be as flexible as possible … and we are exploring options with the Chinese government to identify online learning options for students still in China."

Prohibition imposed this month

Australia is one of several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore and New Zealand, to introduce a travel ban for non-citizens who have been in China in the past 14 days, including people who have traveled the country. Several airlines have also suspended flights to and from mainland China.

From the beginning of the month, only citizens, permanent residents and their immediate relatives could enter Australia from China.

"If you have come from mainland China at any time after February 1, you will be asked to isolate yourself for a period of 14 days," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the media on Saturday.

"For anyone other than Australian citizens, Australian residents, dependents, legal guardians or spouses, they will not be allowed to enter Australia."

Australia closed its border on arrivals from China on February 1 (File: Brendan Esposito / EPA)

The decisions are contrary to the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) of no travel and trade restrictions are necessary and in fact it could make things worse. The number of people known to have the coronavirus exceeded 24,000 on Tuesday. About 500 people have died.

Wang Xining, deputy chief of mission of the Chinese Embassy in Australia, said the Chinese government was disappointed with Australia's decision.

"We are not happy with this situation because they were not alerted: there was not enough time to be alerted about the restriction, "Wang told Canberra media.

"We are in contact with universities and also with the ministry of education to find a suitable solution for these students. We hope that their rights and interests are protected."

& # 39; An exaggerated reaction & # 39;

Many of the students are also unhappy with the ban and say it is unnecessary.

"It's an exaggerated reaction," Abbey Shi told Al Jazeera by phone.

Shi is an international student from Shanghai and general secretary of the Council of Student Representatives of the University of Sydney. She believes that students stay well informed about the coronavirus.

"People feel very angry about the travel ban, because it has many consequences for lease agreements, university fees and other contractual obligations (not to mention) welfare problems," Shi explained.

Shi said many international students have long-standing complaints about how they are treated by the Australian government and universities and the travel ban has simply increased their frustrations.

"Students know that the sector is very commercialized in Australia, and we don't receive much support from universities in general. They just treat us as a source of income," he said.

"So they are angry at how blunt the decision was made by the government and now universities are asking students to defer their studies."

The Australian government has said it will review the travel ban every 14 days and withdraw it when it is considered that the outbreak has been contained.

Honeywood said the institutions will do everything possible to help students who need tuition reimbursements and specially designed student housing and are looking for options such as exemption from deferral fees so that new students can begin their studies in the second semester.

The Department of the Interior has also indicated that it would be willing to prioritize visa applications and eliminate fees for students whose Australian visas were canceled.

Unconvinced students

Vice Chancellor of the National University of Australia, Brian Schmidt, said in a statement that the university understood that there would be disappointment over the government's decision. About 20 percent of ANU students are international students from China.

"If you have not yet gone to Australia, this means that you will not be able to arrive here for several weeks," Schmidt wrote. "We know this will be a shock and we want to assure you that, as a member of our community, we still look forward to welcoming you on campus when you can travel … We are committed to making sure you can continue your studies with the least possible interruption."

Vice Chancellor Michael Spence of the University of Sydney advised students to "take care of themselves and others,quot; in a similar way statement. Two thirds of the international students of the University of Sydney come from China; its rates contributed 534 million Australian dollars ($ 359 million) to the institution in 2017 or 23 percent of its total income.

No university contacted by Al Jazeera was available to comment on their plans to support affected students.

Shi, a student at the University of Sydney, said the information provided by the universities had been minimal.

She and her friends have established chat groups to help stranded in China, sharing official information, helping to reschedule flights and linking them with legal advice for lease agreements.

Shi told Al Jazeera that distance learning was acceptable as an alternative if it was temporary, but that it was not a possibility for some students.

"Universities have systems for distance learning, but assessments are difficult to perform," he said. "In addition, many faculties simply cannot learn from a distance, for example, engineering and medicine that have laboratory classes.

"Ultimately, the reaction of many students is that they will pay huge fees for distance learning, and that is bad business."