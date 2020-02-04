& # 39; Begging for treatment & # 39;: Afghans fight to fight cancer | News

%MINIFYHTML1aefa1d4abb1123c39ef01b61268b78911% %MINIFYHTML1aefa1d4abb1123c39ef01b61268b78912%

Mohammed Sohail was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of cancer that begins in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow, in 2010.

He remembers the doctor at a private clinic in the capital city of Afghanistan, Kabul, who told him there was no treatment available for him in the country.

%MINIFYHTML1aefa1d4abb1123c39ef01b61268b78913% %MINIFYHTML1aefa1d4abb1123c39ef01b61268b78914%

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML1aefa1d4abb1123c39ef01b61268b78915% %MINIFYHTML1aefa1d4abb1123c39ef01b61268b78916%

At 16, he said, he felt helpless but began looking for treatment options across the border in Pakistan. After receiving treatment at the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar for six months, the results proved to be unfavorable.

"They told me to go to India to treat my type of cancer. It was a difficult decision because at that time we didn't have money to finance the trip, so we had to sell our land," Sohail told Al Jazeera.

Sohail's father used to take him to India every six months for at least 10 years, pushing the family of seven more to poverty in the war-torn country.

"There are people who suffer from cancer here, they could go abroad for treatment, but there are many people in this country who cannot travel and end up dying of the disease," Sohail said.

Cancer patients, particularly in poor countries, struggle to have access to affordable and quality health facilities.

& # 39; Cancer cases can increase by 81 percent & # 39;

In a report published on Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that cancer cases would increase by 81 percent in low and middle-income countries by 2040 due to lack of investment in prevention and care.

On the occasion of the annual World Cancer Day, the Geneva-based organization said that these countries focus on their limited resources to fight infectious diseases and improve maternal and child health instead of fighting cancer.

"This is a wake-up call for all of us to address the unacceptable inequalities between cancer services in rich and poor countries," said Ren Minghui, deputy director general of WHO, in the report.

"If people have access to primary care and referral systems, then cancer can be detected early, treated effectively and cured. Cancer should not be a death sentence for anyone, anywhere," he said.

More than 90 percent of high-income countries reported that cancer treatment services were available in their public health system in 2019 compared to less than 15 percent of low-income countries, according to the report.

"At least seven million lives could be saved in the next decade by identifying the most appropriate science for each country's situation, basing strong responses to cancer on universal health coverage and mobilizing different stakeholders to work together," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, was cited as saying.

Figures published last year by the Ministry of Public Health show that 20,000 people suffer from cancer diseases each year in Afghanistan. Of those cases, 15,000 have lost their lives, and breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among Afghans.

Radiation therapy centers

"I had to have a bone marrow transplant after I was diagnosed with aplastic anemia (a condition that occurs when your body stops producing enough new blood cells) in 2001 in Pakistan, but it was very expensive and we had to borrow and sell our land, "a sales officer in Kabul told Al Jazeera Tariq Mujaddidi, 38.

Mujaddidi remembers how in the blood banks in Kabul people used to "cry and beg for a blood transfusion."

"It was terrible because it was like asking for treatment and most of the time there was no blood available for transfusion," he said.

"We need good doctors and highly qualified laboratory staff, high-end laboratories, cancer hospitals and awareness to discover it in the early stages and to cure it."

Zabiullah Stanikzai, head of the department of cancer disease detection, Jamhuriat Hospital and Kabul Medical University, echoed his concerns by saying that there are not enough radiotherapy centers in Afghanistan.

"Their situation is very bad. Most of them cannot afford the treatment and simply stop because of their poor finances," he said, adding that the most common types of cancer in the country are bReast and cervical in women and stomach, throat, lung and blood cancer in general.

"I think chemotherapy should be free for people here. We have many cases in which the patient interrupts his treatment because he cannot afford it."

The WHO report noted that one in five people worldwide would face a diagnosis of cancer in their lives.

World Cancer Day is celebrated annually on February 4 to raise awareness about the disease and its prevention, detection and treatment.

"Awareness about the disease is what we need in our country first and then the option for its treatment, we need better hospitals and highly qualified doctors to help those who need treatment in this country," said Sohail.