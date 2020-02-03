YouTube: There are no videos of & # 39; deepfakes & # 39; or & # 39; birther & # 39; in the 2020 elections | News

%MINIFYHTML59f45efd54b3c351cb6ea22bc7a1a7f711% %MINIFYHTML59f45efd54b3c351cb6ea22bc7a1a7f712%

YouTube is making it clear that there will be no "birtherism,quot; on its platform during the presidential elections of the United States this year, a late response to a type of conspiracy theory that became more frequent more than eight years ago.

The Google-owned video service also reiterates that it will not allow "fake,quot; videos related to elections and anything that aims to trick viewers about voting procedures and how to participate in the US Census. UU. 2020

%MINIFYHTML59f45efd54b3c351cb6ea22bc7a1a7f713% %MINIFYHTML59f45efd54b3c351cb6ea22bc7a1a7f714%

YouTube clarified its rules before the Iowa caucuses on Monday. The company mainly reiterates the content guidelines it has been implementing since the last presidential elections in 2016.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML59f45efd54b3c351cb6ea22bc7a1a7f715% %MINIFYHTML59f45efd54b3c351cb6ea22bc7a1a7f716%

YouTube's ban on technically manipulated videos of political figures became apparent last year when it became the first major platform to remove a manipulated video from the president of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi. But Monday's announcement further clarifies that it will remove all the videos related to the elections that are technically modified to deceive people in a way that goes beyond simply taking out speech fragments out of context.

The company also said it would remove manipulated videos that could cause "a serious risk of atrocious damage," as if to make it appear that a government official is dead.

Facebook, which last year had resisted the first calls to shoot Pelosi's video, said in January that it was banning "fake,quot; videos, fake but realistic clips created with artificial intelligence and sophisticated tools. Those videos are still quite rare compared to simpler and "fake cheap,quot; manipulations, such as those used in the video that altered Pelosi's speech to make it look like he was dragging the words.

Silhouettes of users of laptops and mobile devices next to a YouTube screen projection (File: Dado Ruvic / Reuters)

Google also said Monday that it will remove any video that submits false claims about whether political candidates and elected officials are eligible to serve in the position. That had been the policy before, but it was not made explicit.

The company's announcement comes about nine years after the famous businessman Donald Trump began receiving a notice claiming that Barack Obama, the nation’s first African-American president, was not born in the United States.

Trump repeatedly expressed citizenship doubts even after Obama presented his long-term birth certificate.

Trump just backed off the idea completely in the final stages of his 2016 presidential campaign.

YouTube said it will also take strong action against any attempt to artificially increase the number of visits, likes and comments on the videos. He changed his systems to recommend what videos users saw last year in an attempt to curb harmful misinformation. Twitter and Pinterest also described their efforts last week to reduce electoral misinformation on their platforms.