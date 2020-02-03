Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus causes fears of a pandemic

The virus that has spread from China around the world seems to spread easily among humans, but infectious disease experts are not sure how lethal it will be.

The virus has killed more than 360 people in China, a number that exceeds that of an outbreak of SARS in the country in the early 2000s. SARS had a mortality rate of 9.6 percent, but only around of 2 percent of those reported who have been infected with the new coronavirus have died. Here are the latest updates.

%MINIFYHTML0a4f3788e6d338059b7d95148a93914f11% %MINIFYHTML0a4f3788e6d338059b7d95148a93914f12%

The details: In the last three weeks, the number of confirmed cases has increased from about 50 in China to more than 17,000 in at least 23 countries, including the US. UU. And Canada. Our maps track the spread.

Closer look: Wuhan, the 11 million city where the outbreak originated, is now under a virtual blockade. Our correspondent there reports that residents find it almost impossible to get the care they need.