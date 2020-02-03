Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus causes fears of a pandemic
The virus that has spread from China around the world seems to spread easily among humans, but infectious disease experts are not sure how lethal it will be.
The virus has killed more than 360 people in China, a number that exceeds that of an outbreak of SARS in the country in the early 2000s. SARS had a mortality rate of 9.6 percent, but only around of 2 percent of those reported who have been infected with the new coronavirus have died. Here are the latest updates.
The details: In the last three weeks, the number of confirmed cases has increased from about 50 in China to more than 17,000 in at least 23 countries, including the US. UU. And Canada. Our maps track the spread.
Closer look: Wuhan, the 11 million city where the outbreak originated, is now under a virtual blockade. Our correspondent there reports that residents find it almost impossible to get the care they need.
Go deeper: Iowa's huge role in the presidential race has been criticized because the state is whiter and more rural than most of the US. UU. But it reflects in an important way the economy and the demography of the nation: Its aging population.
The newspaper: In today's episode, we asked the caucusgoers how they felt about the elections.
Final stages of the political trial test.
The Senate will meet again today at 11 a.m. Eastern time, for up to four hours of final arguments, divided equally between the administrators of political trial and the lawyers of President Trump.
The proceedings occur after Republicans last week blocked Democrats' efforts to call witnesses and additional evidence.
Trump has repeatedly emphasized that he did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine, but several Republican senators highlighted a more nuanced argument on Sunday: the president's actions were inappropriate, but they did not deserve his dismissal.
Whats Next: Senators will be able to deliver speech speeches about political trial articles on Tuesday, before Trump gives his speech on the state of the Union that night. The trial will conclude on Wednesday with a vote that is expected to absolve the president.
Another angle: With the accusation almost behind him, Trump spent a weekend of celebration in Mar-a-Lago, where he focused on possible electoral opponents, particularly Michael Bloomberg.
If you have 15 minutes, it's worth it
Misogyny in Victoria's Secret
Billionaire Leslie Wexner bought Victoria’s Secret in 1982, and turned it into a lingerie power with annual fashion shows that became a global cultural phenomenon.
But the company had a secret of its own: a degrading work environment where women were objectified and complaints of sexual harassment were buried, a Times investigation was found.
This is what is happening most.
Extension of the travel ban: The Trump administration has extended immigration limits to six countries, including four in Africa. The ban will affect almost a quarter of the 1.2 billion people on the African continent, according to an estimate.
Metro Egos Crash: Even when the New York City transit system emerged from a crisis, a dispute grew between its leader, Andy Byford, and his boss, Governor Andrew Cuomo. Our reporter explains the background to the dispute, which led to Mr. Byford's resignation.
Snapshot: Above, volunteer firefighters in Australia last week. The country has relied heavily on civilians during the recent wildfires, but for people on the front lines, the pressure of being a hero can be overwhelming. Read more from the head of our office in Sydney.
He did not overlook more: Homer Plessy helped defy segregation in New Orleans in the 1890s, and his case of civil disobedience later led to one of the most notorious rulings in the history of the Supreme Court. It is the last entry in our series about people who did not receive obituaries in The Times.
Metropolitan Daily: In This week's column, dividing, finding the key to a car and more stories from New York City readers.
What we are hearing: The podcast "Best known method,quot;. Our health reporter, Anahad O & # 39; Connor, thanked her return for the second season. "I really enjoyed this discussion with Professor Emily Oster," he tweeted, "especially now that I am a father and can benefit from his ideas about parenting."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: The shrimp and bean stew with lemon is a quick and easy dinner on Mondays.
Watch: "1917,quot; and "Parasite,quot; were the big winners of the BAFTA, the British equivalent of the Oscars, but the lack of diversity among the nominees dominated the ceremony on Sunday.
Read: The stories about coming of age and a drama of the Supreme Court are among the 14 books to watch this month.
Smarter life: The Social Q column offers advice to a woman who finds her husband's nieces and nephews "rebels, unintelligent and uninteresting."
And now for the backstory in …
Great Britain moment
The departure of the European Union, which lasted one year, occurred at midnight on Friday in Brussels, which is 11 p.m. in Britain itself. (They are in different time zones).
Our correspondent in London, Ben Mueller, was on duty. "It felt a little anti-climatic," he said. "There were such fireworks, and then the legislation was passed without containment."
Alcohol was banned in Parliament Square for the big celebration, but vendors brought beer. "They couldn't do without that," Ben said.
The immediate difference? "Britain no longer has representation or voice in the machinery of the European Union."
There are many other aspects of the game, to be resolved (or not) during a transition period that will end when 2020 does. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already signaled a tough position for business talks that will begin in March.
Ben said he even hopes that the moment marked by a Big Ben bong has vanished. The Palace of Westminster is undergoing renovation and is accelerating the process to ring the clock bell. It would have cost 500,000 pounds (approximately $ 650,000). Efforts to raise money fell short, and parliamentary officials rejected the plan.
So a recording of Big Ben was played outside. Within 10 Downing Street, Mr. Johnson hit a gong.
