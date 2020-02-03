Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

The coronavirus outbreak can be a pandemic
The coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, China, is on its way to becoming a global pandemic, according to leading infectious disease experts.
Here is the latest on the outbreak, which has now killed at least 360 people, mainly in China, and led many countries to suspend flights to China and deny entry to visitors leaving or transiting the Chinese continent.
We also have an in-depth report from Wuhan on how Chinese officials put the secret above transparency in the early days of the crisis and a look at the desperate search for treatment in the city's overcrowded hospitals.
Details: There are 17,000 infections confirmed so far, but some epidemiological models estimate that the actual number of cases is 100,000 or more. That is a huge leap beyond what virologists saw when SARS and MERS emerged, although the new virus has a lower mortality rate.
Today: Shares in Shanghai opened 8.7 percent down, while stocks in southern China, a booming city in Shenzhen, fell 9 percent. The markets in China had been closed since January 23 for the Lunar New Year holidays.
Whats Next: Some medical workers in Hong Kong went on strike today as part of a campaign to pressure the semi-autonomous city to close all its border control points to visitors to mainland China.
Boris Johnson owns Brexit
In a speech today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain is expected to say that Britain will "prosper,quot; even if it cannot negotiate its preferred terms for a trade agreement with the European Union.
Johnson has called Britain Withdrawal from the largest commercial bloc in the world last Friday, after almost half a century, a "moment of true national renewal,quot; that will increase its economic production.
You can still prove that your critics are wrong. But, if not, British voters will only be to blame for their government.
Details: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday that Britain expected the block "to fulfill its commitments with a Canadian-style free trade agreement." But U.S. Diplomats have said that Britain's market access to Europe, like Canada's, will be linked to its acceptance of the trade rules of the block.
Reaction: The British told The Times why they were celebrating or crying for Brexit.
Go deeper: Our London-based reporter sees the soccer team he plays on, which includes Leavers and Remainers, immigrants and transplanted Europeans – how A snapshot of the country that incorporates many of its divisions.
Reach: These photos tell the story of Brexit Day, and our columnist Roger Cohen called Brexit a "self-amputation."
The pressures of being a hero in Australia
About 90 percent of firefighters fighting the flames this season in Australia are volunteers, a proportion unmatched in any other developed country where wildfires are unleashed.
Climate change is now making Australia even more fuel and deadly, and 11 firefighters have died so far this season. Some volunteer firefighters now want compensation, professional training and better equipment, changes that could help modernize a decades-old strategy.
However, for people on the front line, Our Australian office chief writes, the pressure to be a hero can be overwhelming.
If you have 15 minutes, it's worth it
Misogyny in Victoria's Secret
Billionaire Leslie Wexner bought Victoria’s Secret in 1982, and turned it into a lingerie power with annual fashion shows that became a global cultural phenomenon.
But the company was hiding something: a degrading work environment where women were objectified and complaints of sexual harassment were buried, According to a Times investigation.
And the man who managed Mr. Wexner's multi-million dollar fortune? The sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, who attracted some young women posing as a Victoria Secret recruiter.
This is what is happening most.
London attack: A man in South London, suspected of stabbing people in what the authorities described as a "terrorism-related,quot; incident, was shot dead by police. The man wore a fake explosive device attached to his body.
Israel: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet did not vote on Sunday, as expected, on whether to extend Israeli sovereignty over substantial parts of the occupied West Bank. The Trump administration has urged Netanyahu to delay any effective annexation of territory at least until after contesting the March 2 elections.
Berlin rents: A measure that will take effect this month will freeze or lower rental prices for five years in more than 1.5 million apartments in a city where only 18 percent of residents own their homes. Critics say it will hamper growth and scare developers willing to build affordable housing.
In Memory: Leila Janah, an activist and businesswoman who employed thousands of desperately poor people in Africa and India, died at age 37 of a rare soft tissue cancer.
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic prevailed in five sets against Dominic Thiem on Sunday to claim his 17th Grand Slam title in singles and recover the No. 1 ranking of Rafael Nadal.
Baftas: "1917,quot;, the visually extravagant drama of the First World War of Sam Mendes, received seven awards at the US British Academy Film Awards, despite receiving mixed reviews in Britain.
Super Bowl Winner: The Kansas City Chiefs joined in the last quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.
And now for the backstory in …
Great Britain moment
The departure of the European Union, which lasted one year, occurred at midnight on Friday in Brussels, at 11 p.m. in Britain itself. (Because, of course, they are in different time zones).
Our correspondent in London, Ben Mueller, was on duty. "It felt a little anti-climatic," he said. "There were such fireworks, and then the legislation was passed without containment."
Alcohol was banned in Parliament Square for the big celebration, but vendors brought beer. "They couldn't do without that," Ben said.
The immediate difference? "Britain no longer has representation or voice in the machinery of the European Union."
There are many other aspects of the game, to be resolved (or not) during a transition period that will end when 2020 does. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already signaled a tough position for business talks that will begin in March.
Ben said he even hopes that the moment marked by a Big Ben bong (no relation) has vanished. Westminster's famous four-sided clock is being renovated and is accelerating the process to ring the bell It would have cost 500,000 pounds. Efforts to raise money fell short and parliamentary authorities rejected the plan.
So a recording of Big Ben was played outside, and within 10 Downing Street, Mr. Johnson hit a gong.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Miguel
