Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

The coronavirus outbreak can be a pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, China, is on its way to becoming a global pandemic, according to leading infectious disease experts.

Here is the latest on the outbreak, which has now killed at least 360 people, mainly in China, and led many countries to suspend flights to China and deny entry to visitors leaving or transiting the Chinese continent.

We also have an in-depth report from Wuhan on how Chinese officials put the secret above transparency in the early days of the crisis and a look at the desperate search for treatment in the city's overcrowded hospitals.

Details: There are 17,000 infections confirmed so far, but some epidemiological models estimate that the actual number of cases is 100,000 or more. That is a huge leap beyond what virologists saw when SARS and MERS emerged, although the new virus has a lower mortality rate.