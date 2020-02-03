Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

The death toll from coronavirus in China exceeds that of SARS

Only three weeks after emerging in the city of Wuhan, the new coronavirus has killed more than 360 people out of about 17,200 infected in mainland China, surpassing the number of 349 of the SARS outbreak in the early 2000s.

Although the virus seems to be easily transmitted among humans, its apparent mortality rate of about 2 percent is less than 9.6 percent for SARS, and recoveries have increased.

The United States has 11 cases, and dozens of people are being evaluated. Here are the latest updates.

On the floor: Our correspondent in Wuhan reported from a new 1,000-bed hospital open from scratch in 10 days (and still partly under construction). In Beijing, empty streets and deserted parks have led to "dystopian views." President Xi Jinping said Monday that the Communist Party was facing an "important test," while party leaders urged better "propaganda,quot; and "opinion guidance."

Economic consequences: Chinese stocks plummeted on Monday, the first trading day since the Lunar New Year, and a conservative forecast foresees a decline in China's economic growth this year, which will have global repercussions. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia agreed to meet in Vienna to discuss the possible reduction in production to stabilize the price drop. Still, European and American stocks rose.