Sailing yacht under deck

In this clip from Monday Morning pop, Bravo personalities Adam Glick Y Jenna MacGillivray—What star in the newest network Under cover spin-off, which will premiere tonight, February 3, at 9 p.m., reveal how much Sailing yacht180 feet long Parsifal III costs

"30, 40, 50 million," says Glick, chef fans met for the first time during seasons two and three of Under the Mediterranean cover, which returns to the franchise with its latest installment.

"A new sailboat of that size … and the sailboats are more expensive, believe it or not, because they require maintenance," he continues. "You are seeing sails that deteriorate. Well, you have to replace $ 300,000. Just one maintenance. They calculate the value of the boat, 10 percent of that is your annual maintenance."

Glick and his delivery partner also share some of the strangest requests they've received from yacht customers.

"The requests become so strange," says Glick POTM co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie Y Victor Cruz. "For example, we could bring a giant bag of Skittles and tell us that we are only allowed to take out the oranges. So, now there are crew members who waste incredibly valuable time sitting in my kitchen choosing oranges. Bowling."