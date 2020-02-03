You will bend your knee to Maisie Williams after seeing her Super Bowl ad

You will bend your knee to Maisie Williams after seeing her Super Bowl ad

It's been eight months since game of Thrones finished so many fans were excited to see Maisie williams reappear on their TV screens during a 2020 Super Bowl commercial.

Instead of issuing a warning that winter is coming, Arya Stark's star sang about how the cold never bothered her anyway.

So is! The 22-year-old actress sang the Frozen favorite "Let It Go,quot; for the Audi Big Game ad. The one-minute announcement showed the celebrity sitting in her car and watching the pollution and debris on a hot day. But instead of letting stress affect her, she abandoned the past and headed for a "more sustainable future,quot; in her electric Audi e-tron Sportback.

According to Abbey Road Studios, Williams recorded the song along with a 58-piece orchestra. After seeing the place, many of Williams' fans turned to Twitter to sing their praises.

"Girl, is there anything you can't do?" a fan tweeted.

"Could @Maisie_Williams be more amazing?" added another.

She even received some love from Frozen: the musical.

"Let it go, @Maisie_Williams !!!" The official Twitter account of the Broadway production tweeted. "(We love this)."

Others could not help establishing a connection to the success of HBO.

"Seriously, I just understood the joke. @Maisie_Williams @audi The cold never bothered me in any way. Duh,quot; a fan tweeted.

Watch the video to hear her sing.

