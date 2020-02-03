YOU. Praise Joaquin Phoenix for his emotional anti-racist speech at BAFTA – Watch the video here

Joaquin Phoenix went home with the Best Actor award, and used his acceptance speech at this year's BAFTAs to crush the systemic racism lurking in the awards system and Hollywood in general. He also made sure to admit that he is "part of the problem."

He still said he feels "honored,quot; and "privileged,quot; to be there, but also added the following:

"The BAFTA have always supported me a lot in my career and I am deeply grateful," he said he also felt "in conflict,quot; because "many of my fellow actors who deserve it don't have that same privilege."

You can see his speech below.

YOU. He republished his speech on his own Instagram account, and praised the actor for what he had to say.

As expected, the speech managed to trigger a massive debate in the comments.

Someone said: Gua Wow, he was so eloquent and very brave! He realizes that POC does not want a brochure but an EQUAL recognition for his work. Thanks Joaquin

A follower posted this: "He's also talking about the right facts, man, it's a shame that it has taken someone so long that he seems to use his platform to address the Elephant in the room, but I'm very glad he did. done,quot;. Big up 👌🏿 ’

Someone else posted: ‘He did several things here: he recognized the problem; he called the responsible people (including himself); He acknowledged that he needs to do more; He acknowledged that these awards do not appreciate POCs (actors / their work) to the same extent that they appreciate white actors. Bravo! & # 39;

Another follower said: ‘He had this guy totally wrong. I just assumed that he was an arrogant actor who didn't care about things like this, he was very wrong. He didn't have to address any of this, and he wouldn't have been blamed if he hadn't. But he did it and I respect him tremendously, well said. 👏🏻 ’

A Twitter user responded to the previous one and said: ‘Where did you get the idea that Phoenix is ​​an arrogant actor? He has been taking positions throughout his career. He has been firmly against the awards circuit until this year, and it seems he is playing now to be able to deliver speeches like this. "

Ad

What do you think of Joaquin's speech?



Post views:

one