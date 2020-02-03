Yemen: medical flights will start from Sanaa controlled by Houthi | News

%MINIFYHTML66dec0e0f26c902e15f84c4fed1296ec11% %MINIFYHTML66dec0e0f26c902e15f84c4fed1296ec12%

United Nations flights that transport seriously ill people in need of medical attention will begin to fly from Sanaa, the rebel capital of Yemen, on Monday, according to diplomatic and aid sources.

There was no immediate information on where the flights were expected to land.



Yemen has been in almost five years of conflict since the Houthi rebels overthrew the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi of Sanaa at the end of 2014. A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in 2015 to try to restore Hadi.

In November, the coalition, which controls Yemen's airspace, said patients needing medical attention could leave Sanaa, which has been closed to commercial flights since 2016.

"Patients and families should arrive at Sanaa airport at 12:30 local time (09:30 GMT), and the plane is expected to leave today," a Houthi official at the airport told AFP news agency .

Why is Yemen at war? (07:02)

On Sunday, Houthis criticized the evacuation plan as inappropriate for the needs of thousands of people who need urgent treatment.

"The World Health Organization said it will transport through a small UN plane to only seven patients with their escorts per flight," the rebels said in a statement.

"The number of people registered for medical evacuations is about 32,000 patients with serious illnesses," the statement said.

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, told the Security Council last month that "we are very close to seeing the first flight transfer 30 patients who now await treatment in Sanaa."

"These flights will transport patients who need medical care not available in Yemen to agreed locations abroad," he said.

"I really hope that by the time we meet next month … we will have seen the first flight."

The Norwegian Refugee Council welcomed the planned start of the humanitarian airlift, but said others were sentenced to "death,quot; when the coalition closed the Sanaa airport.

"Today's measure is too late for thousands of Yemenis who died waiting to leave the country to receive urgent attention to save lives," said Mohamed Abdi, NRC country director for Yemen.

"We expect these medical flights to save the lives of other Yemenis. Many more still expect to receive the medical care they need," Abdi added.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in the war, which according to the UN has caused the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.