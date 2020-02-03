Wuhan turns to social networks to vent anger at the response of the coronavirus | China news

%MINIFYHTML69108ee22ddf184fa8a8495ecc00166b11% %MINIFYHTML69108ee22ddf184fa8a8495ecc00166b12%

Chongqing, China – Jianguo was exhausted when he returned home after a long day at work at Wuhan Pulmonary Hospital, one of the medical facilities designated to treat people infected with a new type of coronavirus. in the central chinese city.

The 52-year-old janitor said his hospital was overwhelmed by the large number of people seeking medical attention, with doctors and nurses overworked and with few supplies.

Since the new virus was first detected in Wuhan at the end of December, almost 400 people died and more than 17,000 were infected, the vast majority of deaths and infections occurred in Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital . The rapidly spreading virus has stretched health systems in Hubei, and some medical staff said the Chinese government was not prepared for the outbreak and described its response as chaotic.

But when Jianguo turned on his television on January 28, he was greeted by television presenters who praised the "transparent and fast,quot; response of the government and videos of Wuhan residents who happily express their faith in the Chinese Communist Party to contain the virus.

Speaking to Al Jazeera by phone, Jianguo, who preferred to give a name, said he immediately contacted his son, an avid user of the Chinese Weibo microblogging site.

"Are you watching the news? Are they serious?" He remembered telling his son. "The doctors and nurses at my hospital are so exhausted that they are about to collapse. And those people who look so happy in front of the camera, do they live in a different universe?"

Jianguo's son immediately posted a message on his Weibo account, along with a photo of the hospital of doctors and nurses sleeping in chairs in apparent exhaustion. "I don't care what CCTV says," he wrote, referring to Chinese state television. "But the situation in Wuhan is still serious."

The image, which was quickly shared and appreciated by thousands of Weibo users., It is only one of the many published in Chinese social networks in recent days, challenging the official narrative offered by the very censored state media

China has strictly controlled the coverage of the outbreak, according to Human Rights Watch, which on January 30 accused Chinese authorities of withholding information from the public, reporting cases of infection and minimizing the severity of the infection. The New York-based rights group said Chinese police have harassed people for accusations of "spreading rumors,quot; about the outbreak, including the arrest of a doctor who warned his colleagues that the new virus was similar to Respiratory Syndrome. Severe Acute (SARS). He had killed 349 people and infected another 5,300 in mainland China in 2003.

In fact, it was only after January 20, when President Xi Jingping issued a statement saying he would stop the spread of the outbreak and asked for the disclosure of information "in a timely manner,quot; when state media began reporting on the extent of the crisis. . . Days later, Wuhan, a city of 11 million, was quarantined, and the blockade extended to an area of ​​more than 50 million people, measures by which the World Health Organization (WHO) praised the Chinese authorities .

But in the following days, many Wuhan residents turned to social networks to criticize the management of the crisis by the government, and users complained about what they said was a lack of proper care in hospitals, as well as what they called a delay in informing citizens of the outbreak.

On Wednesday, another Weibo user posted a picture of his grandfather lying in a hospital corridor and wrote: "My grandfather has had a fever for three days, and no hospital is admitting it! The government will allow all of us to die like this ? "

On January 22, a user published an article asking the question: "Why did it take so long for the outbreak to attract public attention?" In a response to the article, another user claimed: "The government already knew the existence of the transmission from person to person in early January, but still, the news kept telling us that there was no such possibility. They also arrested eight people who shared the information initially to spread rumors. It wasn't until there were more confirmed cases that the government began to respond. Shouldn't the government be responsible? "

Another young man from the neighboring city of Huanggang said in a video posted online on January 30: "I could be arrested after posting this video. But I still want everyone to know how serious the situation is in Huanggang, and we are in desperate need of help: the government doesn't care about us anymore! "

That video has been deleted.

The Chinese authorities closely monitor all the information shared on Weibo and other platforms, eliminating publications that counter the government's narrative and prohibiting users from doing so. And so, in this context, some observers say that the current anger and frustration in Weibo are extraordinary.

China's most tech-savvy citizens are also turning to blocked platforms in the country, such as Twitter and YouTube, using virtual private network services to spread the message.

"I don't even fear death; do you think I will fear the Communist Party?" Qiushi Chen, a well-known lawyer who traveled to Wuhan to report the outbreak, said in a Twitter video He also complained about the lack of medical supplies in hospitals.

Another Wuhan resident, in a video posted on YouTube, described life under confinement. "It's like living in hell, waiting for death," he said.

This and other social media publications not only offer a closer look at what is happening on the ground in Wuhan, but also give a human face to suffering in the city.

For example, in an article published in WeChat, a woman described in detail the death of her mother.

"The car that picked up my mother's body moved away and I ran after him, crying like never before," he wrote. "It was a cold day, I felt despair and hopelessness."

Amid the apparent frustration in Wuhan, some of China's private media have also begun to question the official narrative, publishing stories about the lack of medical supplies and questioning the conduct of the local Red Cross, which has been accused of not disbursing donations .

Caixin, a widely read news website, even published an interview with the doctor who was questioned for talking about the spread of the new virus and another article that suggests that lack of freedom of expression in China has affected the effort to contain the outbreak .

However, the coverage of the coronavirus by the state media remains overwhelmingly positive: the apparent anger in Wuhan is mentioned little and news presenters on state television repeat almost every hour the message that "international society has been very impressed by the fast fast of the Chinese government response and the unprecedented measures to contain the outbreak. "

Meanwhile, the state-owned Global Times has focused on the measures taken by the Chinese government to address the crisis, including the powerful blockade and the construction of a new hospital in Wuhan in 10 days.

"Some measures that are incredible in ordinary times have been quickly implemented, and the whole society has been cooperating. A large but orderly situation has been formed against the epidemic," he said in an article that also criticized the recent US decision to exclude to travelers from China in an attempt to limit the spread of the new virus.

"The pandemic will finally pass. Many people spoke badly about China during the SARS 17 years ago, but what happened next? No one should underestimate China's ability to fight a public health crisis. Since we can take measures that many countries cannot take, we can also quickly recover vitality after the crisis, "said the article.