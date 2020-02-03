Will Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali from Salman Khan also star in these actors?

Recently, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took everyone by surprise when he announced his next, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on social media. And now, there are some more surprises to come. It seems that Aayush Sharma, Sooraj Pancholi and Zaheer Iqbal could also be part of the film with Salman Khan.

According to the latest reports, the film will have a joint cast with Salman Khan as the protagonist. While its director, Farhad Samji, wanted to release new faces for certain characters in the film, Salman recommended the names of Sooraj, Aayush and Zaheer. Both Farhad and producer Sajid Nadiadwala agreed with his idea. They agreed that these actors would perfectly fulfill the small but crucial roles. The trio will play three friends, who intersect with Salman's character and end up helping him. Reports also suggest that the film is expected to go on sale in mid-2020.

Previously, a source close to the development had shared: "It is essentially a family drama with a lot of action. The narration took place early last week and Salman nodded at the first meeting. The script is tailored for his image." Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is scheduled to launch in Eid 2021.

%MINIFYHTML415e2a320cd7479fbd5ed35bee1c9f0011% %MINIFYHTML415e2a320cd7479fbd5ed35bee1c9f0012%