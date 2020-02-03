Wigan's former support, Gabriel Hamlin, banned after the cocaine test | Rugby League News





Gabe Hamlin was initially suspended by the RFU in April 2019

Former Wigan player Gabriel Hamlin was banned two years after the tests.

positive for cocaine

The former 23-year-old striker from southern Sydney was suspended by the Rugby Football League last April after being accused of a UK rape against doping (UKAD) and subsequently returned to his native Australia to be with his family.

UKAD says that Hamlin provided a urine sample after the second Wigan Super League match of 2019 against Leeds at the DW stadium in February that contained benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite.

Pat Myhill, director of operations at UKAD, said: "Cocaine is a dangerous drug with significant health risks, which has no place in sport.

"This case is another example of a cocaine metabolite that results in an athlete receiving a sports ban."

"We realize that the duration of the sanctions for this substance may vary between cases, this is due to the specific sanctions established in the Anti-Doping Rules."

"The independent expert witness in this case ruled out the possibility of ingestion during the competition period. This means that a possible four-year ban was reduced to two years."

"Athletes are solely responsible for what is in their system, regardless of how they claim they got there and whether there was an intention to cheat or not. It simply is not worth the risk."

Hamlin's ban will end on February 7, 2021. His contract with Wigan ended at the end of last season.