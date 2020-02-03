Why Shaheen Bagh is an important moment in the history of India

%MINIFYHTML52cd919f7947e48c72408e9d176a62a011% %MINIFYHTML52cd919f7947e48c72408e9d176a62a012%

"You have to go to Shaheen Bagh," they told me at a party on Christmas night in the capital of India, New Delhi. & # 39; You can't cover the protests without going there. The atmosphere is amazing. It is like a street party.

For more than 50 days, people in Shaheen Bagh, a working-class Muslim neighborhood, have been protesting a new citizenship law that activists have labeled "anti-Muslim."

Legal experts say that the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), which makes faith the basis for acquiring Indian nationality, goes against the country's secular constitution. The law is currently being challenged in the Supreme Court.

Similar protests have broken out across the country after the Indian nationalist government of India passed the amendment to the citizenship law of 1955 on December 11 of last year.

The government's plan to implement a national citizen count has particularly scared Muslims amid fears that millions may be stateless. A similar exercise in the state of Assam, in northeastern India, excluded almost 2 million people from the citizenship list (National Registry of Citizens or NRC) last year.

Secularity and the constitution

However, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the law does not discriminate against Muslims, but intends to help persecuted minorities in three neighboring countries. Block naturalization for Muslims.

When I arrived in New Delhi to cover the protests against the CAA, I realized that they are an important moment in the history of India.

Deposit of books at the Jamia protest site (Elizabeth Puranam / Al Jazeera)

I spent my first day at one of the main protest sites: JMI, where roughly a thousand people had gathered on the main road outside the university. It was a very cold December day, the coldest in more than 100 years.

The temperature dropped to three degrees Celsius, but people, many of them women with their young children, sat on the carpets on the road all day, while the men stood at their sides.

The protesters heard the speakers talk about secularism and the constitution, and how the Modi government threatened to undermine both.

A girl, who seemed to be no more than 10 years old, had a sign attached to her red sweater. It said: & # 39; Save the constitution. Save India & # 39 ;.

I could barely wait to answer the speaker asking & # 39; Hum kyaa chaate hain? & # 39; (What do we want?) While raising his hand covered with green gloves in the air, shouting slogan & # 39; azadi & # 39; (freedom) with every fiber of your being.

The slogan & # 39; azadi & # 39 ;, which has become popular throughout the country, has been inspired by Kashmir separatists. Last August, the Muslim majority region, which has witnessed an armed rebellion against the Indian government, was stripped of its limited autonomy.

Large murals, banners and posters denouncing the government and the law occupied every inch of space on the walls and doors of the university.

Indian flags

The Indian flag was everywhere: painted on people's faces; flying from the street lights; the children held small flags; the adults greeted the greats. A group of students in long white coats held signs that read "Medical students against CAA,quot; and "Our prime minister is sick."

The atmosphere was jovial even though Jamia was the site of what rights groups describe as a brutal repression by the police against peaceful protesters just a week earlier.

Jamia is a prominent Muslim institution and has students of all religions. I interviewed Rupal Prabhakar, a Hindu woman, who had come to sing a prayer to the crowd in solidarity against the police action on December 15. Never before had he participated in a protest or sung to a large crowd. She told me that she felt compelled to come because it was her duty to prevent the government from dividing people in religious lines.

A young man passed a large cardboard box full of hot samosas (an Indian snack). A student distributed boxes of biryani (a popular dish made of rice and meat); others distributed bananas and bottled water.

As is often the case in India, people insisted that we had something to eat even after we said no. A chai wallah (tea seller) came into our shot while I talked to the camera, spreading his tray of steaming hot paper cups of masala tea, asking & # 39; chai, ma'am? & # 39; I was glad that it aired because incidents such as these, random acts of kindness, summed up the atmosphere in Jamia for me.

On January 30, an armed man fired on a protest march near Jamia and wounded a student in the arm. The attacker's Facebook profile showed that he is a Hindu nationalist who supports citizenship law.

January 30 was the 72nd anniversary of the murder of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the struggle for freedom of India, by a member of the Hindu extreme right, who believed in the supremacy of the Hindus and blamed Gandhi for granting too much to Muslims, the largest minority in India. Thursday's attacker shared messages praising the man who killed Gandhi.

Only two days later, on February 1, another man opened fire on protesters in Shaheen Bagh, saying: & # 39; This country is not for everyone. It is only for Hindus & # 39 ;.

On Sunday night, two people on a bicycle fired into the air in Jamia, the third such incident in four days.

I didn't have time to get to Shaheen Bagh when I was in New Delhi in December, but I was the first day at work as an Indian correspondent on January 20.

When we arrived at the sitting, we were greeted with a 10-meter high installation of the map of India, with the words "We, the people of India, say no to CAA, NCR, NPR,quot;.

There were many other facilities, including one that represents a detention center. The government is using these centers to lock up those who cannot prove their citizenship.

Huge posters hung from the elevated bridge, which runs along the main road. People were proud of what they had created: a community center that facilitates discussion about what is happening in the country.

There was a tent that offered free medical care. Hundreds of books were stacked in tents that serve as free book deposits. A chai wallah was making fresh tea, while people gathered to have a cup on a cold night.

We entered the largest tent, where hundreds of women and children listened to the speakers. Older women sat at a long table in front of the store.

There were men and women of different religions. An old man was sitting with a bible in Hindi in his hand.

To begin the dialogue process amid hate speeches and slogans "goli maaro,quot;, Friends of Shaheen Bagh, an informal collective, has placed posters + flowers near the police barricade in Shaheen Bagh today. Your belief? Everything can be resolved through dialogue. PERSONAL COMPUTER: @ TumKabAaoge2020 pic.twitter.com/1hDa5yGq5N – Kainat Sarfaraz. (@kainismos) February 2, 2020

The shootings in the protests against the CAA in Jamia and Shaheen Bagh occur in the wake of hate speeches made by the leaders of the ruling party, who have qualified Shaheen Bagh as a center of "anti-national activity."

Last week, junior finance minister Anurag Thakur condemned Shaheen's protests, leading chants of & # 39; shoot traitors & # 39; at a BJP election rally in New Delhi.

Earlier, Parvesh Varma, a minister of BJP parliament in western Delhi, said people in Shaheen Bagh are "Muslims who want to take over India,quot; and that they would rape and kill the residents of New Delhi.

On Sunday, at least a hundred government supporters gathered near Shaheen Bagh, singing, "shooting at traitors."

A few meters away, a banner placed in the middle of the road, connecting New Delhi with the satellite city of Noida, said: Aao baithen, Baat Karen, (come on, let's talk).