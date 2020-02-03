Why Chrissy Metz is not nervous before her performance at the Oscars 2020

Chrissy Metz It is quiet, fresh and collected for the 2020 Oscars.
Monday morning, the We are the actress made this very clear during her visit to Daily pop. Like E! Readers surely know, Metz will perform the Oscar-nominated ballad, "I'm Standing With You,quot; at the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards on Sunday.
"I'm really very excited. I think everyone else is more nervous for me than me," Metz transmitted to Daily pop co-hosts Carissa culiner Y Justin Sylvester. "I know I am there to do a job. And like, I will be present, I will be prepared and I will have a good time."
In fact, Metz emphasized that she is "so honored,quot; to be an interpreter who just wants to "enjoy it." We can get on board with that!
"It's such an emotional song, so I'm very excited," Metz admitted.
The powerful song, whose music and lyrics are from Diane Warren, appeared in the 2019 movie Penetration. In the film, Metz played Joyce Smith, a devout Christian mother who resorts to prayer after her teenage son has a near-death experience.
Metz is not only ready to take the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, she said she is ready to impress the room full of lists A.
"I'm like, & # 39; Look at me and I'll look at you! & # 39;", joked the 39-year-old actress and singer. "Because I think we are all supporting each other. We are all human at the end of the day."
In addition, Metz said it is not unchanged because it will act for the nominees. Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Quentin Tarantino.
"I think we have everything in our own heads," Metz said with confidence. "Then, I'm going to say, & # 39; Brad! Leo! Quentin! & # 39; Like, everything is fine."
We will be tuning Metz's performance at the Oscars this Sunday. Could you?
