Why can Billie Eilish now understand Britney Spears' breakdown in 2007?

Billie eilish It's shaking the music industry and doing everything on its own terms.

The "bad boy,quot; star talked about everything from his childhood and personal struggles to his rise to fame and life in the spotlight during a sincere interview to Vogue & # 39; s March issue.

Eilish broke into the industry at an early age. According to the magazine, he wrote his first song on the ukulele at age 7. Then he learned to play piano and guitar watching YouTube videos. When he was 13, he was singing his hit "Ocean Eyes."

At 18, he had won five Grammy Awards and had become the first female artist to sweep the four main categories in one night.

"That was a real madness," Eilish said about the moment of making history. "In any case, it is something exciting for children who make music in their room. I think we are making progress in that place, children who do not have enough money to use the studies."