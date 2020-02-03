What is in Trump's plan for the Middle East? The | Triumph

%MINIFYHTML741aff730f196a87a22041239a75d87211% %MINIFYHTML741aff730f196a87a22041239a75d87212%

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, revealed last week his delayed plan in the Middle East, claiming that it would lay the groundwork for a "realistic two-state solution,quot; in the protracted Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But the Palestinians have denounced the proposal as partial in favor of Israel.

We take a look at the key points included in Trump's so-called "agreement of the century."

Source: Al Jazeera News