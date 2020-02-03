Watch the North West accident Adorably Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Interview

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye westThe recent interview presented a surprise guest.

While the keeping up with the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner questioned each other for their new role in Architectural summary, the couple's eldest daughter, northwest, decided to pay a visit. At the lovely moment, captured in a YouTube video for the store, Kim and Kanye are sitting in their lives talking about the inspiration behind the design of their home when 6-year-old North comes running.

"We're in the middle of an interview," Kim laughs.

"North was the inspiration for the design," says Kanye.

"You were the inspiration for the design of our house," Kim tells North. "We are in the middle of an interview. Well, will you be my cardholder?"

When Kim tells North that he can sit down and watch the interview from a nearby sofa, North refuses hilariously and finds a seat between his parents.