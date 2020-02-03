Watch all the movie previews that were aired during the 2020 Super Bowl

the 2020 Super Bowl It was full of memorable moments.
There was, of course, the game itself, which ended with a victory for the Kansas City Chiefs. There was Demi lovatobeautiful interpretation of the national anthem, Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira set the stage on fire with his epic half-time show that celebrated Latin culture and who can forget the funny ads?
Chrissy Teigen Y John legendappeared in its own place, Lil Nas X had a cowboy dance with Sam Elliott Y Charlie's day He had a hilarious little recurring for his announcement of Tide. But out of the commercials were movie trailers full of action!
A series of trailers debuted during the game last night that sparked what fans can expect to see on the big screen this year. And the excitement for movies like A quiet place Part II, the Mulan The live action remake and the next 25th James Bond movie are real.
Now that the Super Bowl is over, let's take a look at all the trailers that aired last night, in order of release date.
Sonic the Hedgehog
The lively incarnation of the beloved animated hedgehog arrives in theaters on February 14.
The invisible man
Elizabeth Moss He leads this creepy thriller on February 28.
A quiet place Part II
Emily Blunt Y John Krasinskireturn in the sequel to A peaceful place, on sale on March 20.
Mulan
DisneyThe last live action remake debuted its last trailer during the game last night. Mulan It will hit theaters on March 27.
No time to die
Daniel CraigJames Bond's last appearance hits theaters on April 10.
Black widow
Scarlett johannsonNatasha Romanoff returns in this Marvel prequel on May 1.
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
The beloved character of Nickelodeon and his friends will return to the big screen with a new style of animation on May 22.
Top Gun: Maverick
Tom cruise he repeats his role as Maverick in the highly anticipated sequel to the 80's classic, which will be released on June 26.
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Another prequel, the beloved yellow minions will star in this My favorite villain origin story about Steve Carrell& # 39; s Gru, in cinemas on July 3.
