Vote: Which star dressed better in the BAFTA Film Awards 2020?

Another awards ceremony, another amazing fashion night!

Last night, the BAFTA Film Awards 2020 took place in London, where the organization honored some of the best and brightest in the film.

Since Joaquin PhoenixIndustry discourse calls for the industry to be more inclusive to see Prince William Y Kate Middleton Making an appearance, there were many incredible moments of the show.

However, before it all started, some of our favorite parts of the night included fashion on the red carpet, and we want to know who you think is best dressed!

Speaking of Kate Middleton, the duchess wore a majestic white and gold gown suitable for royalty.

Meanwhile, some of the celebrities showed themselves in bold colors, such as Scarlett Johanssonin a dress with candy pink ornaments or Florence Pugh wearing a bloated pink outfit that featured a bold train.

Another color of the night was purple, with both Charlize Theron Y Zazie Beetz balancing the tone on the carpet.