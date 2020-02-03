Vote: Which star dressed better in the BAFTA Film Awards 2020?

Another awards ceremony, another amazing fashion night!
Last night, the BAFTA Film Awards 2020 took place in London, where the organization honored some of the best and brightest in the film.
Since Joaquin PhoenixIndustry discourse calls for the industry to be more inclusive to see Prince William Y Kate Middleton Making an appearance, there were many incredible moments of the show.
However, before it all started, some of our favorite parts of the night included fashion on the red carpet, and we want to know who you think is best dressed!
Speaking of Kate Middleton, the duchess wore a majestic white and gold gown suitable for royalty.
Meanwhile, some of the celebrities showed themselves in bold colors, such as Scarlett Johanssonin a dress with candy pink ornaments or Florence Pugh wearing a bloated pink outfit that featured a bold train.
Another color of the night was purple, with both Charlize Theron Y Zazie Beetz balancing the tone on the carpet.
Elsewhere, Margot RobbieHe kept it classic with a simple but impressive black dress with lace details.
Another person to rock a black ensemble? Daniel Kaluuya, which looked amazing in front of the step and repeated in his suit.
Finally, Zoë Kravitz He drew attention when he arrived in a sequin dress that shone as bright as the star.
Take a look at all the looks below and then discover which star you think was best dressed at night.
Anthony Harvey / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Kate Middleton and Prince William
The royal couple has arrived!
Dave Benett / Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William
The Duchess of Cambridge looks like a princess from a fairy tale.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Scarlett Johansson
The twice nominated for BAFTA Marriage history Y Jojo Rabbit The actress is all smiles in this feather dress with pink ornaments.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Charlize Theron
BAFTA nominees Bomb The actress poses in a plum dress.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Margot Robbie
The twice nominated for BAFTA Once upon a time in Hollywood Y Bomb The actress poses on the red carpet.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Joe alwyn
The actor and boyfriend of Taylor Swift Make a pose.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Florence Pugh
BAFTA nominees Little woman Star catches the eye with this bold look.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Rooney mara
The actress and Joaquin PhoenixThe fiancee poses on the red carpet.
Dave Benett / Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
The pregnant actress and her husband are smiles.
James Veysey / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Ella Balinska
The actress presents a romantic look.
James Veysey / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Daniel Kaluuya
The actor appears on the red carpet.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Emilia Clarke
the game of Thrones The alum shines in a black dress.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Zoë Kravitz
The actress shines on the red carpet.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Rebel Wilson
the Jojo Rabbit Star has a red and black appearance.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Lily-Rose Depp
The model and daughter of Johnny Depp poses in a black lace down.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
John Boyega
the Star Wars The actor poses on the red carpet.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Andrew Scott
Flea bag& # 39; Hot Priest brings more heat to the BAFTA.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Zazie Beetz
the Atlanta The star shows a small leg.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Greta Gerwig
The scriptwriter and director nominated for BAFTA Little woman He poses on the red carpet.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Vanessa Kirby
The actress shines in this two-tone style.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Joaquin Phoenix
BAFTA nominees jester The star poses on the red carpet.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Lady victoria hervey
The model and sociality show a daring aspect.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Gillian anderson
the crown Y Sex education The star is all smiles.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Naomie Harris
The actress shows a bright style.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Kaitlyn Dever
The Rising Star Award nominee is pretty in pink.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Saoirse Ronan
BAFTA nominees Little woman The actress also dresses in black.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Jack lowden
The Rising Star Award nominee shows an elegant appearance.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Al Pacino
the Irish The star arrives in black.