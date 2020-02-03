Violence must stop before peace talks in Afghanistan, says Pompeo

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that the Trump administration was moving forward in peace talks with the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan. But the Taliban, he said, first need to give "demonstrable evidence of their will and ability to reduce violence."
Pompeo made his comments in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, where he met with Uzbek leaders who have helped seek peace in Afghanistan, a border nation, and with foreign ministers from four other countries in Central Asia. His comments underlined the difficulty faced by US officials in trying to reduce the conflict in Afghanistan that would allow President Trump to withdraw some or most of the approximately 13,000 soldiers there.
Trump suspended peace talks with the Taliban last September, but negotiations have resumed since then. Zalmay Khalilzad, the special representative for Afghanistan, arrived in Kabul, the country's capital, on Saturday to speak with the leaders there. He told President Ashraf Ghani that there has been no significant progress in the peace talks, according to a statement issued by Mr. Ghani's office.
On Monday, at a press conference following a meeting between Mr. Pompeo and Abdulaziz Kamilov, the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Mr. Pompeo was asked if peace was possible, given Mr. Khalilzad's statements to Mr. Ghani about the lack of progress.
Mr. Pompeo said that the work on the plan was equivalent to "putting the commas in the right place, getting the correct sentences," although he did not go into details.
"We approached once before to have an agreement, a role we played mutually, and the Taliban could not demonstrate either their will or their ability, or both, to achieve a reduction in violence," he said. . "And what we are demanding now is demonstrable evidence of their willingness and ability to reduce violence, to break down the threat."
Talks to share power and other negotiations that the United States wants the Afghan government and the Taliban to hold each other as a next step should take place in "a less violent context," he said.
The Taliban have intensified the attacks, presumably with the idea that it would give them an advantage in the current talks. In early September, the Taliban took credit for a suicide bombing in Kabul that killed Sergeant First Class Elis A. Barreto Ortiz, who was part of a driving team for undercover special operations officers.
But that murder led Trump to set aside an emerging agreement and suspend the secret talks he had planned to have with the Taliban at Camp David, the presidential withdrawal.
Just before that, Mr. Khalilzad He had told an Afghan news channel that the United States had reached an agreement with the Taliban "in principle." He reportedly told Afghan leaders that the United States was ready to agree to withdraw 5,400 soldiers from the country within 135 days after the agreement was signed, provided the Taliban met certain conditions.
Trump has denounced what he calls the endless wars that the United States began after the attacks of September 11, 2001. However, he has not been able to conclude the talks with the Taliban and has actually increased significant forms of military action in Afghanistan. . The United States carried out air strikes there at a faster rate in the last two years than in any other year of the war, which began in 2001.
Pompeo said Monday that Washington, as part of the negotiations, still aimed to "offer an anti-terrorism profile that not only protects the United States but also the nations of this region."
He also stressed that trade ties between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan would help with the goal of peace. He said the United States had agreed to give Uzbekistan $ 1 million to increase trade and other links between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.
Kamilov said the peace process would take "a lot of time," but that "there was no other alternative."
"We have no illusions that it will be possible to solve the Afghan problem with a single impulse by simply signing an agreement," he said.
At another meeting, Mr. Pompeo also thanked President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan for "forging a closer and more strategic partnership,quot; with Washington in trying to advance peace talks in Afghanistan.
Mr. Pompeo left Tashkent on Monday night. His stop in Uzbekistan was the last of a five-nation tour in which a common theme was to get nations to support US policy aimed at counteracting Russia and China. Some senior Trump administration officials see the two powers as the most prominent challengers of US global influence and military and economic power. In London last Thursday, Pompeo said the Chinese Communist Party was the "Central threat of our times,quot;.
On Friday, Pompeo met in Kiev, Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelensky, where he said the United States was committed to supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia's aggression. It was the first meeting between a Trump cabinet official and Zelensky since the political trial investigation began in September, focused on charges that Trump pressured the Ukrainian leader by delaying military aid.