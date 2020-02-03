Violence must stop before peace talks in Afghanistan, says Pompeo

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that the Trump administration was moving forward in peace talks with the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan. But the Taliban, he said, first need to give "demonstrable evidence of their will and ability to reduce violence."

Pompeo made his comments in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, where he met with Uzbek leaders who have helped seek peace in Afghanistan, a border nation, and with foreign ministers from four other countries in Central Asia. His comments underlined the difficulty faced by US officials in trying to reduce the conflict in Afghanistan that would allow President Trump to withdraw some or most of the approximately 13,000 soldiers there.

Trump suspended peace talks with the Taliban last September, but negotiations have resumed since then. Zalmay Khalilzad, the special representative for Afghanistan, arrived in Kabul, the country's capital, on Saturday to speak with the leaders there. He told President Ashraf Ghani that there has been no significant progress in the peace talks, according to a statement issued by Mr. Ghani's office.

On Monday, at a press conference following a meeting between Mr. Pompeo and Abdulaziz Kamilov, the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Mr. Pompeo was asked if peace was possible, given Mr. Khalilzad's statements to Mr. Ghani about the lack of progress.