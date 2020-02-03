Vicky Kaushal nails his act in the trailer of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal is an actor, who has proven himself as an actor in just a couple of movies. His performance is loved and appreciated by all. That is what makes it a favorite among the public. The actor is entering the horror genre with Bhoot: The Haunted Ship from Dharma Productions. The movie trailer was released today, which has doubled the buzz around the project. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, the trailer has all the elements of a horror movie, from a creepy background score, scary shots to a shocking paranormal activity.

The character of Vicky is seen trying to discover the mystery behind a huge ship, Sea Bird, floating on land without anyone being present on it. Vicky has offered a great performance, since the trailer gives an idea of ​​his talent. However, with Bhumi missing from the trailer, we hope to see a bit of it before the movie's release. Bhoot arrives in theaters on February 21, 2020.