US election campaign: presidential candidates test the waters in Iowa | News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>US election campaign: presidential candidates test the waters in Iowa | News

With the race to select the Democrat who will officially face the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in the November elections, candidates from the opposition party have made their final speech to voters in the key state of Iowa.

Voting begins later Monday.

%MINIFYHTML0e483972da0c179234b9ae59ad84a43e11%%MINIFYHTML0e483972da0c179234b9ae59ad84a43e12%

Iowa is the first state where voters can decide on their preferred presidential candidate and, therefore, has a great influence on the race.

Alan Fisher of Al Jazeera reports from Des Moines, Iowa.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here