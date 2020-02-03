U.S. Army UU. Issues a market survey for 7.62 mm machine guns – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. He is looking for industry information for the Gatling-style machine gun, according to an announcement posted on the US government's main contracting website. UU.

The Army Procurement Command launched a "market survey,quot; asking contractors for information on their ability to produce and supply the M134 7.62 × 51mm rotary machine gun system, parts, accessories and support equipment.

Parts and accessories will include power supplies, assemblies, spare parts kits, spare barrels, the support equipment must include maintenance kits and special tool packages, the notice states.

The M134 machine gun is a six-barrel rotary machine gun with a high and sustained rate of fire. The so-called "Gatling,quot; design relies on electric motors to power the barrels, resulting in a firing speed of up to 6,000 shots per minute. It is used in a variety of rotor wing aircraft, including the CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

"Minigun,quot; refers to a specific model of weapon that General Electric originally produced, but the term "minigun,quot; has popularly referred to any rotary weapon of externally powered rifle caliber. The term is sometimes used freely to refer to similar firearms and settings, regardless of the power source and caliber.