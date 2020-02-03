Two West Ham fans arrested for alleged homophobic gestures | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf2856da0535389562f1025f34530406a11% %MINIFYHTMLf2856da0535389562f1025f34530406a12%







Two West Ham fans were arrested after they allegedly made homophobic gestures at the London stadium during the 3-3 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTMLf2856da0535389562f1025f34530406a13% %MINIFYHTMLf2856da0535389562f1025f34530406a14%

%MINIFYHTMLf2856da0535389562f1025f34530406a15% %MINIFYHTMLf2856da0535389562f1025f34530406a16%

The two men were released under investigation and another was arrested on suspicion of common aggression, the Metropolitan Police said.

Another West Ham fan was arrested on suspicion of common aggression.

In December, West Ham said the club "in no way approves,quot; any homophobic behavior following the singing reports during his game at Stamford Bridge on December 2.

Abusive incidents of a supposed homophobic nature have occurred several times on the grounds of the Premier League and EFL this season.

An internal investigation of the club found that "there is no evidence,quot; of homophobic chants during Millwall's confrontation with Reading on January 18, even though referee Keith Stroud stopped the game at The Den for a brief time to address the problem during The first half.

A visiting fan and two local supporters were arrested after "unacceptable abuse,quot; during Brighton's draw with Chelsea on New Year's Day at Amex Stadium.

Bristol Rovers received a fine of £ 7,500 and was ordered to implement an action plan after some of his supporters shouted insults at Brighton fans during a Carabao Cup match in August.