Two dead, one wounded in shooting on the Texas university campus | USA news

Two people were killed and a third injured in a shooting at a residence on the campus of the University of Texas A,amp;M in Commerce on Monday, the school said on its website.

The injured person was taken to a hospital, the school said. The person's condition was not disclosed.

Officials on campus, part of the Texas A,amp;M university system and located above 105km (65 miles) northeast of Dallas, could not be reached for further comments.

Plus:

The shooting is the last of a wave of armed violence on the campuses of universities and high schools in the United States in recent years. The bloodshed has fueled the debate over stricter restrictions on access to weapons in the United States, where the Second Amendment of the Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms.

In October, near the Commerce campus, two people died and about a dozen more were injured at an off-campus Halloween party with more than 750 attendees, many of them students, authorities said.

"My son is safe today but tired of the nonsense on this campus!" a Facebook user named Yolanda Temple posted.

On the Texas A,amp;M campus, students and staff were initially asked to take shelter there, but the order was later lifted.

All classes on campus, where 12,000 students are enrolled, were canceled for the rest of the day, said WFAA, an ABC affiliate.