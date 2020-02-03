Home Entertainment Twitter roasts Donald Trump tweeting that bosses play in Kansas

Twitter roasts Donald Trump tweeting that bosses play in Kansas

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

President Donald Trump set foot once more after he jumped in line to congratulate the Kansas City Chiefs for representing the "Great State of Kansas,quot; instead of Missouri after the team's victory at the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday night.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and a fantastic return, under immense pressure," the president wrote in the tweet that was deleted. "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire United States, very well. Our country is PROUD OF YOU!"

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©