Turkey launches deadly air strikes against Syrian forces

ISTANBUL – Turkey on Monday deployed F-16 fighter jets against government forces in northwestern Syria, a sharp escalation of the conflict there after six Turkish soldiers were killed by artillery attacks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that up to 35 Syrian troops had been "neutralized." The Syrian Human Rights Observatory, a surveillance group based in Britain, said the death toll was at least 13.

The Turkish leader also warned Russia, which supports the Syrian government and controls airspace in western Syria, to prevent Turkey from retaliating.

"It should be out of the question to block us," Erdogan said, before leaving for a trip to Ukraine. When describing the dead Turkish soldiers as martyrs, he added that "it is not possible for us to remain silent,quot; while the troops of his country were attacked.