Turkey launches deadly air strikes against Syrian forces

ISTANBUL – Turkey on Monday deployed F-16 fighter jets against government forces in northwestern Syria, a sharp escalation of the conflict there after six Turkish soldiers were killed by artillery attacks.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that up to 35 Syrian troops had been "neutralized." The Syrian Human Rights Observatory, a surveillance group based in Britain, said the death toll was at least 13.
The Turkish leader also warned Russia, which supports the Syrian government and controls airspace in western Syria, to prevent Turkey from retaliating.
"It should be out of the question to block us," Erdogan said, before leaving for a trip to Ukraine. When describing the dead Turkish soldiers as martyrs, he added that "it is not possible for us to remain silent,quot; while the troops of his country were attacked.
Syrian government forces have recently intensified their offensive in Idlib, in western Syria, the last province controlled by the rebels. Turkey deployed several hundred troops in observation posts there in 2018, as part of an agreement with Russia to create a de-escalation zone in the area.
But Russian and Syrian forces have been carrying out an offensive on the main road through the province, which caused hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee north to the Turkish border.
Turkey has already welcomed millions of people trying to escape the war, which began almost nine years ago, and is concerned that the Syrian push in the area creates a new wave of refugees.
The deployment of air power came after the Turkish Defense Ministry said a supply convoy bringing reinforcements to the observation posts on Monday had been attacked, leaving six Turkish soldiers dead and several others injured.
The convoy movement had been coordinated in advance, according to the statement, and Turkish forces retaliated immediately. "Those who prove Turkey's determination with such atrocious attacks will understand that they have made a big mistake," Erdogan said.
Hwaida Saad contributed reports from Beirut, Lebanon.