Trump political trial day 12: all the latest updates | Trump News

The trial trial of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, begins its 12th day on Monday, after a vote in the Senate that refused to call new witnesses, and ensures an absolution of the president.

House managers and Trump's defense team will present up to four hours of final discussion on Monday. The final vote to acquit or condemn the president is scheduled for Wednesday.

The House managers, acting as prosecutors, had faced an uphill battle from the beginning, with a two-thirds Senate vote needed to remove Trump from office. Republicans have 53 seats in the 100-member chamber. Democrats hoped that the new witnesses and evidence, particularly in light of the revelations reported in an unpublished book by former national security adviser John Bolton, could have changed the dynamics in partisan procedures.

As the test begins its 12th day, here are all the latest updates as of Monday, February 3:

Start day 12 of the political trial.

The administrators of the House and the Trump defense team will give closing arguments for up to four hours.

Top Democratic presidential candidates on Capitol Hill on Iowa Caucus Day

Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar will be in Washington, DC, for at least part of the day before the Iowa caucus begins Monday night.

"I am starting my day heading to the floor of the Senate for the political trial. I have a job to do: a constitutional duty. And I think the people of Iowa want the experience to be important. Being in the arena is important. Fighting for the truth It is important,quot;. Klobuchar said on Twitter.

I'm starting my day heading to the floor of the Senate for the trial of political trial. I have a job to do, a constitutional duty. And I think the people of Iowa understand that the experience is important. Being in the sand is important. Fighting for the truth is important. Those are the qualities we want in a president. – Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 3, 2020

What happens next?

The House and Trump defense managers will present up to four hours of final arguments on Monday.

Then, the trial will be suspended and the Senate will hold a regular session to hear the speeches of the senators, who will explain why they vote to acquit or condemn Trump. The president of the court, John Roberts, will not be present at this session.

On Tuesday will continue the speeches of the senators. That night, Trump plans to deliver his annual address on the State of the Union to both houses of the US Congress. UU. At 9pm. local time (02:00 GMT).

On Wednesday, the trial will resume with an expected final vote on President Trump's acquittal or conviction before 4 p.m. (21:00 GMT). A super majority, 67 senators, would need to vote in favor of condemning the president, which is considered extremely unlikely.

What happened on Friday?

After a day of debate, the Senate voted 51-49 to block allowing more evidence to be introduced in the trial. Two Republicans, Senators Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, left the party ranks and voted to cite new witnesses and documents.

During the debate that preceded the vote, the Democratic House managers argued that new evidence had emerged since the House concluded its investigation. That, along with the categorical refusal of the White House to participate in the investigation, required the introduction of new evidence, they said.

Trump's defense team, meanwhile, argued that allowing new evidence would bind the Senate for weeks and blamed House Democrats for speeding up their investigation. Trump's lawyers, in light of a revelation reported in the unpublished book of former national security adviser John Bolton, also argued that even if the president had linked aid to Ukraine to politically motivated investigations, it would not constitute an impenetrable crime.

