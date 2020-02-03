Trailer Review: Bhoot | filmfare.com

Movie: Bhoot

Director: Bhanu Pratap Singh

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana

Trailer rating: 3/5

When any Bollywood fan hears the word Dharma, they imagine fancy ensembles, bigger than life.

characters and a story with a lot of drama. But, Karan Johar seeks to surprise the public

with the latest Dharma adventure, Bhoot. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, Bhoot is

The first Dharma horror movie we saw in the trailer released today

With a ship that mysteriously emerges on the Juhu beach in Mumbai and the strange part

is that the ship did not have a single person on board. Along with Dharma Productions, this is also

the first horror adventure for actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, which is another exciting

factor for the audience. Vicky Kaushal in the film plays a surveying officer who is in charge of

Investigate the ship and its surprise appearance. The trailer has many jump scares that you could

expect from a horror movie and also seems to be getting a positive response online.