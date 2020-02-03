Toronto Raptors rookie Terence Davis "reap benefits of hard work," says coach Nick Nurse | NBA News

The Raptors coach said Terence Davis is & # 39; reaping the benefits of all his hard work & # 39; after the rookie scored 31 points in the Toronto defeat of the Chicago Bulls.

Davis has not forgotten to be ignored for a place in the Rising Stars Challenge on the All-Star weekend. Even so, the Toronto Raptors rookie is happy to be playing for a contestant.

Davis left the bench to score a personal record of 31 points when the Raptors tied a team record with their eleventh consecutive victory, beating the Chicago Bulls 129-102. Toronto also won 11 consecutive games in January 2016 and again from February 26 to March 16, 2018.

Davis made a personal record of 12 of his 15 field goal attempts, including six of seven from a three-point range.

"The ball was coming in, so I kept shooting," Davis said.

Davis is the sixth rookie in Raptor history to score at least 30 in a game, and the first to do so as a reserve.

"He is reaping some of the benefits of all his hard work," coach Nick Nurse said.

Davis said the All-Star snub was "definitely in the back of my mind," but insisted he is happy with the Raptors, who are second in the East.

"I don't say I don't want to play in the game, because it's a special event, but I prefer to play in the playoffs," Davis said.

A rookie not recruited from the University of Mississippi, Davis had scored 23 points twice this season, most recently against Washington on January 17. He beat that mark with a fourth quarter of 13 points and received a hug from teammate Kyle Lowry when he checked out with 3:12 remaining.

"It just shows you what kind of team it is," Davis said. "We all love each other, we take care of ourselves and I honestly don't want to be anywhere else."

Thaddeus Young failed with 21 points and Zach LaVine was 18 when Toronto swept Chicago for the third consecutive season.

Chandler Hutchison scored 17 points, and Ryan Arcidiacono and Coby White each had 12 for the Bulls, who are 8-18 on the road.

The Raptors had no guard Norman Powell, who broke his ring finger on his left hand in Friday's victory at Detroit. The March Gasol center missed its third consecutive game due to a pain in the left hamstring. Both players are out indefinitely.

"With Norm out, (Davis) will have a chance," Lowry said. "You have to take advantage of it."















Highlights of the Chicago Bulls' visit to the Toronto Raptors in week 15 of the NBA season



Bulls guard Kris Dunn missed his first game of the season, with Hutchison starting in his place. Coach Jim Boylen said Dunn was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Dunn was injured in the first possession of Friday's defeat in Brooklyn. He flew to Chicago on Saturday to be evaluated by team doctors.

Bulls forward Daniel Gafford did not return after suffering an apparent injury in an uncomfortable fall in the first quarter, but Boylen said afterwards that Gafford was fine. Gafford had missed the previous nine games due to a dislocation of the right thumb.

Chicago led 63-60 in the break, but Toronto regained the lead with a 17-4 run in the first five minutes of the third.

"We dropped our heads a little in that third when the ball didn't come in and they ran," Boylen said.

Siakam scored nine points in the third and Ibaka had eight when the Raptors took a 95-85 lead to the fourth.

"We discarded it," said a disappointed LaVine. "The same story that we do most of the games we lead at halftime."

