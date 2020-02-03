Tony Parkes: Blackburn legend diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLba8fb2174c6a3caff9796bb44915bb2b11% %MINIFYHTMLba8fb2174c6a3caff9796bb44915bb2b12%





Tony Parkes spent 34 years at Ewood Park

Former Blackburn player and coach Tony Parkes has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Parkes, 70, spent 34 years at Ewood Park, both as a player and a member of the coaching staff, assuming the position of janitor manager on six separate occasions.

He played an integral role in the victory of the 1995 Premier League title of Blackburn under Kenny Dalglish.

The news was confirmed by his daughter Natalie.

Parkes left Blackburn in 2004 and joined the Blackpool coaching staff, serving the Seasiders as interim manager after Simon Grayson's departure, before leaving in May 2009.