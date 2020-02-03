Tom Brady and Raiders sound weird, but here are 3 reasons why it would work

%MINIFYHTML965440ffad6738e75c00664ddf81000711% %MINIFYHTML965440ffad6738e75c00664ddf81000712%

MIAMI – Tom Brady began his rise as Super Bowl GOAT in the playoff game "Tuck Rule,quot; against the Raiders. Now there is a real chance that he will end his legendary career with the same team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added fuel to the rumor that began when Brady was seen dating Raiders owner Mark Davis at UFC 246 in Las Vegas. According to Schefter's Sunday report, the Raiders would be interested in signing Brady if the Patriots allowed him to become a free agent in March.

On Thursday of Super Bowl week, Brady provided a false initial hope by tweeting a black and white photo of him walking in the Gillette Stadium tunnel that had nothing to do with his future free agent. "He is excited, so to speak, hanging some good vibes with silver and black.

Los Angeles and Miami have been the hottest destinations that are not from New England so far; the Chargers for their location and need and the Dolphins for their strong ties with the Patriots. But Vegas is a deep dream, ranking a solid third place among Brady's non-patriotic attacks by 2020 and beyond.

Here are three reasons why the movement would make a lot of sense for both Brady and the Raiders:

1. Brady is more the type of quarterback the Raiders need than Derek Carr

According to the numbers, including a 100.8 pin rating, Carr was the most efficient and productive passer in 2019. He completed 70.4 percent of passes at 7.9 yards per attempt. Brady scored only 88.0 with a completion percentage of 60.4 to 6.6 yards per attempt.

However, the Brady Patriots were 12-4, five games better than Carr's Raiders. Carr benefited from many things that Brady didn't have: a solid offensive line, a strong game with rookie Josh Jacobs, an elite tight end , athletic and stretching the field in Darren Waller and yes, even without Antonio Brown, the Raiders receiving bodies was more reliable than what Brady had.

Carr was more careful than his numbers indicate, and although he can be ardent, he doesn't offer the same leadership or winning coup as Brady. Brady's physical deterioration has been greatly exaggerated, but his intangibles remain his greatest feature. It can give the Raiders a constant emotional and mental impulse.

2. Brady is the kind of intense competitor that would fit with Jon Gruden

We know that the Raiders head coach appreciates a grinder and is obsessed with detail-oriented quarterbacks. Admire Brady from afar in different capacities and since Gruden likes to press buttons to get the best out of his players, Brady could be more receptive than most. We have seen Brady thrive in a relationship where there is mutual respect, with the coach and the QB challenging each other to be better.

Gruden wouldn't need Brady to "touch wood,quot; to know he was with him. In his potential next coach, Brady needs someone as demanding of excellence as he is. As much as Brady needs to find the right place to add a seventh ring, Gruden also needs to fully rely on a quarterback who can give him his long-awaited second.

3. Brady has the presence that the Raders could use in Las Vegas

For Brady, the rumors of a Los Angeles movement gained momentum because he and his wife Gisele Bundchen have a home there. Miami would be an opportunity to compete against New England twice a year.

Vegas combines the best of both worlds. It is a new high profile team in an international American city, not far from California. The Raiders are an AFC West team that could be better than the Chargers next season, and a team sitting in a large salary space and multiple first-round selections that are much later on a complete list than the Dolphins.

Brady for the Raiders may be the NFL version of LeBron James for the Lakers, which legitimately gives the team the chance of a championship while adding the necessary glamor and brightness.

If Brady decides to hide and run from New England to Nevada, he would feel less strange and much more fun as the final chapter.