Tiny Harris celebrates 21 years since she and Kandi Burruss won their Grammy

Tiny Harris went down the path of memories the other day, and shared a souvenir photo to mark an important event in her life. It's from when she, Shek’spere and Kandi Burruss won a Grammy:

"Today 21 years ago @Kandi # Shek’spere and I won our Grammy for #NoScrubs #TLC #Atl," Tiny captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘That was well deserved ✊🏾🎼. Awesome "song," and another follower posted this: "Congratulations ladies, they still look the same."

A follower said to Tiny: Eras You were as beautiful as now! They also stole you, "and someone else posted this:" Because there is no price #noscrubs still appearing 2020 .90s my era rest in peace @lefteye lopez ".

Another Instagram installer posted this: remember I remember I was six years old and my older sister and her friend had all the children in the block learning the dance of this song. "# 90sbabies."

Someone else said: & # 39; You and Kandi never grow old, they both still look beautiful @ majorgirl & # 39 ;, and another follower posted this: & # 39; @majorgirl wait, I'm late, you helped write No Scrubs with Kandi . I didn't know what was happening. I always thought it was just Kandi, it's fine & # 39 ;.

Many Tiny followers congratulated her and told T.I. They had no idea that she also wrote No Scrubs along with Kandi.

People are really proud of all Tiny's accomplishments, and they made sure to tell her that she is very underrated these days.

In other news, speaking of Tip, he recently shared a message on his social media account that has his wife curious.

Tip is to talk about the type of people that one should have in his life and others that should not be lost at all.

Tiny jumped into the comments and asked a question that probably already knows the answer to: "What do I bring you baby?!"

Fans rushed to send Tiny all kinds of praise comments, saying that she definitely brings joy in Tip's life.



