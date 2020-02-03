Tiger Roll will return to action in Boyne Hurdle | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLbccaa7cda05cea162a7106c2f7b0ddd811% %MINIFYHTMLbccaa7cda05cea162a7106c2f7b0ddd812%





Tiger Roll – Boyne Hurdle the plan

%MINIFYHTMLbccaa7cda05cea162a7106c2f7b0ddd813% %MINIFYHTMLbccaa7cda05cea162a7106c2f7b0ddd814%

Tiger Roll is on target to run at the Boyne Hurdle in Navan on February 16, after resuming full work after his setback.

%MINIFYHTMLbccaa7cda05cea162a7106c2f7b0ddd815% %MINIFYHTMLbccaa7cda05cea162a7106c2f7b0ddd816%

The Grand National double winner, who will compete for a fifth victory at the Cheltenham Festival in March before his search to join Red Rum in the history books with a third victory at Aintree in April, underwent surgery to eliminate a chip in a joint in November.

Elliott told Sky Sports Racing: "He did his first job on Saturday after his setback and it worked well. He will work again during the week."

"My plan is to run on Sunday of the week at the Boyne Hurdle; he won't be as fit as he was last year and he will come a lot for the race, but it will be a lovely springboard for the cross country (in Cheltenham).

"He missed a month, so he is by no means as fit as he was when he won it last year. Hopefully he will put it in Cheltenham's place."

It was a mixed weekend for Elliott in Leopardstown, but he won the characteristic race, the Irish Gold Cup, with Delta Work.

"It was very good, Jack (Kennedy) gave him a wonderful trip. He stays well, but he probably doesn't want to be in front too soon," Elliott said.

"I would say that the Gold Cup trip will be made for him, it stays really good. We probably made a mistake last year by not running between Christmas and Cheltenham, since it was a bit cool. It's a better horse when he runs."

Unfortunately for Kennedy he was not sent in the next Dallas Des Pictons race and suffered a broken leg.

Elliott said: "He is very unfortunate for Jack, he is a first-class rider, but he has the youth on his side and many good horses to return and ride, so he will be fine."

One of the disappointments of the meeting was Battleoverdoyen, who was beaten by falling for the last time in the Novice Chase Flogas won by Faugheen.

"It's a little sore, so we'll have to see how it is, but Faugheen was amazing," Elliott continued.

"I was well defeated at that time. I'm realistic, the day it didn't work, but it's very sore and I hope it's fine."

One of the stars of Elliott who did not run the weekend was Envoi Allen, and the coach suggested that Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle will be his destination next month.

"We played with running it, but he had three races, he won two of Degree and we had nothing to gain and much to lose, so he will go directly there (Cheltenham)," said Elliott.

"Almost every second race in Leopardstown its shape tied, so it is solid as a rock."

"If I had to say right now what a race, I would have the Ballymore in my head unless the ground is very soft."

"A lot of people are talking about Champion Hurdle, but I strongly believe in keeping them in the races, I think they can win and at this moment I think that's Ballymore."