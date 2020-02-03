Three Iranian activists arrested in Denmark for claims of Saudi spies | Iran news

%MINIFYHTML5b1ae0ee92579802224ba2b68557733f11% %MINIFYHTML5b1ae0ee92579802224ba2b68557733f12%

Three prominent members of an Iranian Arab opposition group have been arrested in Denmark on suspicion of spying for Saudi Arabia.

The three members of the Ahvaz Arab Struggle Movement (ASMLA) had already been accused by Danish police for supporting an attack in Iran in 2018.

Plus:

"It is the opinion of PET (The Danish Security and Intelligence Service) that the three people, in the period from 2012 to 2018, have been spying on an intelligence service from Saudi Arabia," PET chief Finn told reporters Borch Andersen

He said the three individuals "collected information about individuals in Denmark and abroad, and passed this information to a Saudi intelligence service," among other things.

A preventive detention hearing expires on February 4.

The three Iranians have been under close police protection and one was subjected to a murder plot in 2018 that the PET avoided after a major police operation.

In 2017, Ahmad Mola Nissi, an Iranian exile who established ASMLA, was shot dead in the Netherlands.

PET said a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, who was detained in connection with the plot in October 2018, was still under arrest.

He also said he had arrested a member of the Iranian intelligence service on Monday on suspicion of espionage and complicity in the 2018 assassination attempt.

The Iranian government has previously denied any connection to the alleged plot.

ASMLA seeks a separate state for ethnic Arabs in the province of Khuzestan, an oil producer in southwest Iran. The Arabs are a minority in Iran, and some are under Persian occupation and want independence or autonomy.

Iran considers the group a "terrorist organization,quot; and blames it for an attack in September 2018 on a military parade that killed at least 25 people in the capital of Khuzestan, Ahvaz.