This tired fan slept hilariously during the 2020 Super Bowl

What better time to catch some Z than during the 2020 Super Bowl, right?

%MINIFYHTML700f47a58d5413a2ac0269dd3da91e5913% %MINIFYHTML700f47a58d5413a2ac0269dd3da91e5914%

On Sunday, a fan went viral for falling asleep in the big game. Fortunately, this moment was captured by Sport News Vice principal Karisa Maxwell, whose tweet turned "#SuperBowlSleeper,quot; into a trending topic on Twitter. In his video from inside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, you can see the snoozer sitting in his chair and leaning against the wall of the stadium when the game begins. To make the moment even better, he is notably the only person in his section who is sitting and does not seem disturbed by the excitement of the game.

%MINIFYHTML700f47a58d5413a2ac0269dd3da91e5915% %MINIFYHTML700f47a58d5413a2ac0269dd3da91e5916%

"Somehow, this man is sleeping through #SuperBowl," she wrote. "We are still in the first quarter."

Minutes after his first tweet, Maxwell offered an update on the nap fan and things intensified quite quickly. "He just woke up … oh, no, should I tell him?" She tweeted after her post had gone viral. "Oh no … Your friend is currently showing you the video," he said in another tweet. "The whole section knows it. WHAT DO I DO?!"