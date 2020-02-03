This tired fan slept hilariously during the 2020 Super Bowl

What better time to catch some Z than during the 2020 Super Bowl, right?
On Sunday, a fan went viral for falling asleep in the big game. Fortunately, this moment was captured by Sport News Vice principal Karisa Maxwell, whose tweet turned "#SuperBowlSleeper,quot; into a trending topic on Twitter. In his video from inside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, you can see the snoozer sitting in his chair and leaning against the wall of the stadium when the game begins. To make the moment even better, he is notably the only person in his section who is sitting and does not seem disturbed by the excitement of the game.
"Somehow, this man is sleeping through #SuperBowl," she wrote. "We are still in the first quarter."
Minutes after his first tweet, Maxwell offered an update on the nap fan and things intensified quite quickly. "He just woke up … oh, no, should I tell him?" She tweeted after her post had gone viral. "Oh no … Your friend is currently showing you the video," he said in another tweet. "The whole section knows it. WHAT DO I DO?!"
Maxwell has not tweeted about a sleeping fan since then, but many of his Twitter followers intervened on how he should handle the situation.
"Become a legend and interview him hahaha," suggested a follower. "Give the poor boy a beer and make a friend," another replied. A fan wrote: "Tell him it's a Twitter legend." Entering, another follower said: "Just tell him it's going to be the unofficial meme of the Super Bowl LIV."
The memorable moment also received some funny comments. After watching the video, one person wrote: "You have to be rich to spend more than $ 1500 on a Super Bowl ticket just to sleep in the game." Impressed by his nap skills, another wrote: "No sleep mask. No earplugs. No heavy blankets. Pure talent. #Resto."
Trying to sympathize with the Super Bowl Sleeper, another follower tweeted: "My man just wanted some time away from his children."
Maxwell's tweet even received a reply from the official Twitter of Sleep Number, which wrote: "We even know that this is not a time to sleep …"
Maybe I just needed to rest a little before Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira took the stage for his epic halftime show? Hopefully you're awake for that!
