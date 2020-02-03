This is how Justin Bieber honors Kobe Bryant after his death

WENN / Avalon

The singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; He publishes another tribute to the NBA legend on his Instagram account when he shares that Kobe's death on Sunday, January 26 inspires the singer to improve.

Justin Bieber mourns the death of the NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The hitmaker "Sorry" took her Instagram account to share a tribute to the late athlete, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26.

The Canadian heartbreaker posted a picture of him wearing a vintage blue Lakers shirt with Kobe's name and the original number 8 on the back. The retro jersey represents the original colors of the Lakers of his days in Minneapolis and Los Angeles from 1960 to 1967, and was redone as part of the Hardwood Classics 2003 collection.

The picture was apparently taken in a large van or a small bus in the picture. Then he shared that Kobe's death inspired him to do better. "I am committed to work harder, never settle for less than greatness! YOU TEACHED ME THAT @kobebryant," he wrote in the caption.

"Amen," Patrick Schwarzenegger He said in the comments section. "YOU ARE AN AMAZING PERSON", a fan said while someone else said: "WE'RE MISSING YOU KOBE".

Prior to this, the "Yummy" singer went to his Instagram account to pay tribute to the basketball star. "It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba," Justin wrote a picture of the couple when Justin was 13 years old. "He gave me some of the best quotes we smiled to this day. I love you man!"

In the picture, Justin could be seen wearing a red jacket over a white shirt. Kobe, meanwhile, stood by his side in a totally black suit while hugging the little Canadian singer. Justin also updated his Instagram profile picture to be a yellow and gold heart of Kobe number 24, and re-posted the same image three times in a row on his Instagram on January 31.

In addition, Justin reportedly bought a beautiful piece of pop art that pays tribute to the basketball legend of Los Angeles Idiot Box Art owners Emily Bright and Tamara Martin. The image features an image inspired by the iconic Takashi Murakami bear wearing Kobe jersey # 8, a Mamba Sports Academy hoodie and a pair of yellow and gold Nike shoes.