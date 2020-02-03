This is how Deepika Padukone celebrated her sister's birthday

Diva Deepika Padukone is extremely close to her family. A few days ago, Deepika was seen at the airport on her way to her hometown, Bengaluru. Today, a video went viral on the Internet, through which we learned the reason for his trip.

Deepika is seen celebrating her sister and badminton player, Anisha Padukone's birthday in the video. Deepika is lighting candles on her sister's birthday cake, while others sing for her. This video serves some of the sister's main goals. We love how DP is like us when it comes to making his brothers feel special.

The actress has always been close to her family. Even when he won his Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a leading role (female) for Piku, he wrote a heartfelt note to his father and also thanked his sister.





Deepika Padukone began in 2020 with Chhapaak. Although the film did average business at the box office, the actress won excellent reviews for her role. Now he has the following Shakun Batra with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday and also the remake of the hit Hollywood movie, The Intern, along with Rishi Kapoor.

