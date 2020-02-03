The wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Rosmah Mansor, absent the first day of the trial | Malaysia News

%MINIFYHTML614e2a44613ac93b44674035a6ce30ec11% %MINIFYHTML614e2a44613ac93b44674035a6ce30ec12%

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, did not appear on the first day of his corruption trial on Monday, and said through his lawyer that it was not right to attend court.

Prosecutors rejected Rosmah's call on Monday to postpone the trial, saying it was an "attempt,quot; to avoid going to court.

"His only problem is that I think he is suffering from an overdose of publicity and wealth, and all these are not good reasons for not showing up," Gopal prosecutor Sri Ram told the court, laughing.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan postponed the case until Wednesday.

Police raids

Rosmah & # 39;The long-rumored extravagance was exposed when Najib lost the general election in 2018 amid widespread public anger over a billion-dollar scandal at the state fund, 1MDB.

After losing power, the first time the ruling party was overthrown since independence about 60 years ago, authorities began investigating allegations of corruption surrounding the couple and the police launched several raids on property related to them.

Malaysia watched Augg as police pulled out shopping carts piled with boxes that included 567 designer bags, 1,400 necklaces, 423 watches, 2,200 rings, 1,600 brooches and 14 tiaras belonging to Rosmah, 69.

The seized bags included 272 of the French luxury goods firm, Hermes, with an estimated value of $ 13 million. Wads of cash were also seized in a variety of currencies. Najib, who is now being judged for his role in 1MDB, said most of the items were gifts.

While the so-called former first lady of Malaysia faces multiple money laundering charges, Monday's case relates to bribes she allegedly received in connection with a 1.5 billion ringgit ($ 365 million) project to provide solar energy to rural schools in Sarawak in the part of Malaysia. from Borneo

He pleaded not guilty to the charges last year and was allowed bail.

Prosecutors said they had not been notified that she was ill and could not attend court.

"We consider this as an attempt to avoid attending court," said Sri Ram, arguing that his bond should be revoked.

"Unless examined by a government doctor, we cannot accept this … I believe that her lack of will to attend the court guarantees that her bail will be revoked and kept in prison because if she is kept in prison prison, she would be more willing to agree to come to court, "said Sri Ram.

Inside Story – Is it time to change in Malaysia?

Rosmah's defense lawyer, Jagjit Singh, expressed "shock,quot; at the proposal to revoke his bond.

He told the court that Rosmah suffered from severe recurring neck pain, dizziness and osteoarthritis in the knees. He also requested that his medical condition not be read at a public hearing, since "the media would pick it up."

Jagjit said he had searched for his symptoms on Google and that Rosmah's condition could be "deadly," to which the judge, Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, replied: "Oh, Dr. Google."

The prosecution dismissed their medical problems.

"She (Rosmah) complained of dizziness when she was lying in the wrong position. I suffer for that," said Sri Ram.

"It is known that he has cervical spondylosis and osteoarthritis of the knees in recent years. I have both."

Rosmah's solar panel charges are the first to reach the courts.

Separately, it also faces 12 money laundering charges and five tax evasion charges. He also pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Last month, she was back in the headlines when the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) published audio recordings allegedly of telephone conversations between her and her husband as questions about 1MDB intensified.

In the recording, she could be heard reprimanding her husband, shouting "Can I advise you something?" in a clip that generated numerous memes and took Twitter by surprise in Malaysia.