The U.S. Army UU. Looking to buy a new lightweight gatling gun – Defense Blog

The US Army Hiring Command UU. He posted a notice on the main US government contracting website. In the US, it intends to conduct a market survey to identify sources and suppliers capable of supplying a new lightweight gatling gun for application on a variety of platforms, including helicopters and land vehicles.

According to the notice, the Government is seeking information on possible sources capable of manufacturing weapons systems, parts, accessories and GAU-19 / B support equipment. Parts and accessories will include light shelving adapters for pumps, flexible slides, gun covers and flexible shutters, laser pointer and Picatinny rail, ammunition containers, electronic control unit and battery packs. The support team must include maintenance kits and special tool packages.

The GAU-19 / B is an electrically powered heavy machine gun that fires the .50 BMG (12.7 × 99 mm) cartridge.

With a firing speed of 1,300 shots per minute, the .50 GAU-19 / B caliber provides superior firepower in a lightweight system. The total system weight of the three GAU-19 / B guns is neutral to that of a single-barrel machine gun.

The GAU-19 / B has an average of 40,000 rounds between failures with the first scheduled maintenance starting at 35,000 rounds. Shoot a standard ammunition linked to NATO .50 M9 caliber. The automatic gun cleaning cycle ensures that no live rounds are left on the gun.

The GAU-19 / B is effective in both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. The weapon provides a highly effective firepower against the suppression of area and specific targets, as well as being ideal for utility, exploration and attack helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

Mounted on armored personnel carriers or utility vehicles, such as the high-mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicle, the GAU-19 / B offers a high rate of fire in a simple and low-cost weapon system and produces a firepower devastating against light vehicles and ground forces. Installed as secondary weaponry in larger weapon systems, the GAU-19 / B offers protection against nearby threats on land and provides air defense capability.