The U.S. Air Force UU. F-22 Raptors returns after historic deployment in the Middle East – Defense Blog

U.S. Air Force aviators UU. Assigned to the first combat wing return after a historic deployment in Qatar. During their deployment, the F-22 Raptors participated in the operation to defend US forces and interests in the area of ​​responsibility of the US Central Command. UU. In the Middle East

The Langley-Eustis Joint Base reported in July 2019 that, in a deployment, F-22 aviators and raptors were sent to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, for the first time.

Published on the Facebook page of Scramble magazine, the images show that six Raptors F-22A landed at the Morón Air Base (Spain) on February 1. The plane, the entire Langley AFB (VA) first combat wing, returned after a deployment in the Middle East.

In addition, the Dutch aviation publication reported that the six planes that landed at the Morón Air Base yesterday, arrived from Al Dhafra (United Arab Emirates). The Raptors were accompanied by two KC-10A Extender tankers.

Upon arriving as Trend 31-36, the following Raptors arrived in landing order:

09-4173, 08-4163, 04-4082 (as 149th FS flagship), 08-4165, 09-4174 and 04-4067

This deployment was a total force effort consisting of aviators from the first combat wing and wing 192, with the support of the wing of the 633 air base, which was trained and deployed side by side, providing a force ready for United States Air Force.

“I am incredibly proud of the first combat wing in the last four weeks. Our nation called and we responded to a short-term deployment by sending F-22 to Qatar for the first time in history, "said Colonel David Lopez, first commander of the combat wing." It was a Herculean effort by our airmen and families. that worked tirelessly behind the scenes. Our team of low observers and maintainers carried heavy tanks, from airfield operations that coordinated airspace to our pilots who planned flight routes through places we had not been before. It was really a team effort throughout the facility with significant support from the wing of the 633 air base, as we all worked throughout the day to get our planes and airmen out the door in a condensed timeline. ”

The Raptor is a fifth-generation aircraft designed to project war-winning air power, quickly and over long distances, and overcome threats that attempt to deny access to our nation's army.