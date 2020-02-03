The situation of migrant workers in Lebanon worsens | Lebanon News

%MINIFYHTMLa442fb7dd76bcc5e54022939150dd51711% %MINIFYHTMLa442fb7dd76bcc5e54022939150dd51712%

According to human rights and Amnesty International, an estimated 250,000 migrant workers in Lebanon are excluded from labor law protections, which puts them at risk of exploitation and abuse.

But its situation has worsened in recent months due to a deep economic crisis.

%MINIFYHTMLa442fb7dd76bcc5e54022939150dd51713% %MINIFYHTMLa442fb7dd76bcc5e54022939150dd51714%

Sara Khairat from Al Jazeera reports from Beirut.