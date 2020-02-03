The promoter sues Dababy for $ 6 MILLION for an alleged 20k assault!

Rapper DaBaby is being sued by a Miami concert promoter for $ 6 million after the promoter claims he was beaten and robbed by the rapper and his crew.

Kenneth Carey initially agreed to pay DaBaby $ 30K for a show in Miami, but DaBaby quickly realized that the money was short of $ 10,000 and demanded that Carey give him the additional 10K. Carey did not deliver the cash, and the situation allegedly intensified rapidly.

