The promoter sues Dababy for $ 6 MILLION for an alleged 20k assault!

Rapper DaBaby is being sued by a Miami concert promoter for $ 6 million after the promoter claims he was beaten and robbed by the rapper and his crew.

Kenneth Carey initially agreed to pay DaBaby $ 30K for a show in Miami, but DaBaby quickly realized that the money was short of $ 10,000 and demanded that Carey give him the additional 10K. Carey did not deliver the cash, and the situation allegedly intensified rapidly.

Carey is now changing his story and says he only agreed to pay DaBaby $ 20K, as well as accommodation and transportation for the celebrity. It also alleges that one of the rental cars delivered to the star was damaged.

DaBaby was arrested on battery charges before paying a $ 1,500 bond early last month.

TMZ reports that Carey is suing the rapper for aggression, defamation, breach of contract and intentional imposition of emotional distress.