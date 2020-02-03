The Pentagon orders combat knives – Defense Blog

The Defense Logistics Agency has published a request for the acquisition of combat knives on the main US government contracting website. UU.

The agency has published a request for proposals for contractors interested in supplying an air crew survival knife, also known as Aircrew Survival Egress Knife or ASEK.

The ASEK is the special blade system designed and manufactured by The Ontario Knife Company, one of the few remaining American bayonet manufacturers. It has a number of features that help escape from an airplane, such as the ability to be used as a hammer to break the windows of the acrylic glass cabin and cut the aluminum skin of an airplane.

It comes with an anodized aluminum belt cutter to cut straps, cord, fabric, etc. It has a screwdriver and a sharpening rod to keep the knife sharp. The fire retardant cover fits on the pilot's vests, cargo equipment, cloth belt, belt or can be worn on the calf as designed for Air Warrior. The belt cutter fits in the left leg pocket in flight suits and is a must for medical crews.

The company's website said the ASEK system was tested and approved to meet the criteria defined by the U.S. Army. UU.